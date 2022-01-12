ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT Announced At Whisky A Go Go, January 18

Ultimate Jam Night is an immersive Rock 'N Roll show held every other Tuesday at the world famous Whisky A Go Go located on the heart of the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. Show is at 8:00PM. For more information and tickets, visit www.ultimatejamnight.com & https://whiskyagogo.com/

Returning Tuesday, January 18th for its 5th year of residency. The event integrates the world's greatest musicians into a 4 hour live performance of unrehearsed cover tunes from a wide-range of popular music. The evening will be hosted by Hal Sparks who is the lead singer and guitarist for the rock band ZERO 1.

Created in 2015 by Chuck Wright, the Bassist for the multi-platinum Rock band Quiet Riot, Ultimate Jam Night presents an ever-evolving show put together with a team of experienced live music professionals. Using their talent and experience alone, unique combinations of performers come on stage cold to create one-of-a-kind renditions that often times exceed the original work.

Previously Hal Sparks has performed at the jam as a singer with members of Survivor, Dokken, Quiet Riot, Steel Panther, Whitesnake, King's X, Skid Row, Guns & Roses, WASP and STP.

Sparks has sung lead on songs as varied as Back in Black, Fall To Pieces, Pour Some Sugar on Me, a duet of Ozzie and Lita Ford's Close My Eyes Forever and Rick Springfield's Living In Oz.

For this show Sparks will be singing songs by the likes of Rush, Neil Young, Journey and Aerosmith among others.