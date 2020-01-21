Two-Time Tony Award Winner Christine Ebersole Brings Acclaimed Concert To Los Angeles

The Wallis and Mark Cortale present An Evening With Christine Ebersole on Friday, February 28, 2020, 7 pm, in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The two-time Tony Award-winning star of 42nd Street and Grey Gardens returns to The Wallis to perform music from the American Songbook, Broadway and more. With music direction by Lawrence Yurman and special guest Scott Frankel, composer of War Paint and Grey Gardens, the evening is directed by Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Smash, Patti LuPone on Broadway).

Tickets, $39 to $125 (prices subject to change), are available at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. For tickets and information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Ebersol.

Christine Ebersole has enchanted audiences for decades with award-winning performances on screen and on stage, in live concerts, and on myriad solo and cast recordings. While early successes in film and television showcased her as a comedian, actress, and singer, Ebersole's more recent stage performances - including her Tony Award-winning dual role in Grey Gardens - have solidified her standing as Broadway royalty. Rave reviews for her performance as Elizabeth Arden in 2017's hit musical War Paint reveal that this "enduringly vital" (The New York Times) talent is here to stay. On the small screen, she is currently starring in CBS All-Access' hit comedy Bob Hearts Abishola. She was last seen in Los Angeles in LA Opera's 2018 production of Candide directed by Francesca Zambello and conducted by James Conlon. For this very special engagement in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater, Ebersole's signature wit and "fervent, radiant soprano" are guaranteed to surprise and delight in an evening of memorable songbook standards.

"An artist of Christine Ebersole's magnitude overflows with talent," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes, "she thoroughly charmed our audiences a few seasons back in our cabaret space, and we're thrilled to welcome her back to our main stage for this special evening."





