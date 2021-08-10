Tom Cavanaugh and Matt Ritchey Will Chat Virtually in 'PAGE TO STAGE: HOW TO PULL IN AN AUDIENCE'

Writer/Director Tom Cavanaugh and Storycrafting coach Matt Ritchey will sit down on August 15thfor an intimate conversation about how artists can balance the technological innovation of Zoom and livestream with theatrical storytelling traditions. The talk will include ideas and suggestions on how artists can make their work vital in today's changing theatrical world, using examples from Cavanaugh's multi-Award Winning play NOW, NOW, NOW... (playing for free at the 2021 Hollywood Fringe Festival) and Ritchey's Storycrafting seminars and private coaching.

Cavanaugh and Ritchey met at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2014. After years of championing one another's work (Cavanaugh won "Best Solo Show"" for UNDER THE JELLO MOLD at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe and Ritchey received "Best Cabaret Variety" for ANGEL'S FLIGHT in 2016 and BLACKBOXING in 2019), they began working together on film and stage projects including the Culvert City Film Festival "Best Short Comedy" winner POKER NIGHT and the Fringe-nominated show NIC AND BROOKE'S COMEDY DANCE PARTY.

NOW, NOW, NOW - a livestream thriller with a fourteen character cast performing on both coasts - has won awards at the Pittsburgh and Big Sky Fringe Festivals. For the Hollywood Fringe production, Ritchey will be stepping into a role.

Cavanaugh and Ritchey will take live questions on the YouTube link during the conversation or questions can be asked in advance using the Discussion forum of the Facebook Event Page where updates and links will be posted.

For more information and links, go to the Facebook Event Page.

Facebook Live Link: https://www.facebook.com/wemakemovies

ZOOM Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2335656519?pwd=NFNHMzZiL215V01pK0Z6dFJnNDdsdz09