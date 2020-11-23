Tilted Frame to Present A Revolutionary Virtual Improv Experience

Join the digital revolution on Tuesday nights with the techno improv company, TILTED FRAME using Streamyard to create an improv experience like no other.

See and hear why TILTED FRAME is pushing the envelope of online improv shows. The company has years of experience in creating comedy shows with technology. Come for the laughs and see the show where "the graphics are like a character" and critics agree "This is unlike any improv show we've ever seen"

Starting back in 2002, TILTED FRAME set out to explore the use of technology in live performance. For eight years they worked with a wide range of actors and directors to develop various short, medium and long-form shows on stage. They performed between San Francisco and Los Angeles over the internet, the first city to city online show through Skype called the "The Online Show"

Now in 2020, several of the original members from Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York have assembled online to create a new show @Home. Using new and old formats and current technology, they will have you laughing and amazed with what they can do.

Tickets available at tiltedframe.eventbrite.com. Find additional Information at tiltedframe.combinedartform.com.

