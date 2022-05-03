Tiler Peck, María Dueñas & More Join the Hollywood Bowl's Celebration of its First 100 Seasons

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced additional programming for the Hollywood Bowl 100 summer season, featuring a diverse array of emerging and established artists. Single tickets are now on sale for the entire milestone season celebrating the iconic venue's first 100 years.

Tiler Peck, a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, will join previously announced Roberto Bolle, prize-winning Spanish violinist María Dueñas will perform as a soloist on Ravel's Tzigane, and KCRW DJ Novena Carmel will appear with Let It Happen at Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl (June 3). Led by LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is joined by exceptional performers representing dance, classical, jazz, film and pop music. Gwen Stefani will headline with special guests YOLA (Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles), Branford Marsalis with bassist Eric Revis and LA Phil Principal Percussionist Matthew Howard, and the UCLA Bruin and USC Trojan Marching Bands.

Comedian Kimberly Clark will host Day 1 of the free two-day 101 Festival, kicking off the 100th season at the Hollywood Bowl (June 11) and the summer season at The Ford (June 12). L.A.'s own Emotional Oranges, an R&B-pop male/female duo, has been added to the musical celebration featuring Ben Harper and Mon Laferte. Co-host of KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, Carmel will host Day 2 festivities at The Ford showcasing Mereba, maye, Taylor McFerrin and more. Registration opens May 10 for a chance to get free tickets.

In partnership with KCRW, rising stars have been added to a series of genre-spanning concerts at the Bowl. Soul singer-songwriter Ogi has been added to the bill featuring Polo & Pan and Parcels (August 7). Belgian electro pop duo Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul will open for Grace Jones and CHVRCHES (September 25).

Due to an unforeseen scheduling concern, ABBA The Concert, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 24 will now occur on Friday, September 23. Existing tickets will be valid for the new date. For additional information, ticket holders may contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org or 323 850 2000.

The Hollywood Bowl's centennial season programming will be more deeply integrated with YOLA's curriculum through a complimentary ticket program, including dinner and parking, made possible by LA Phil Board Members Margo and Irwin Winkler. Over 1,000 tickets will be made available to YOLA musicians and their families to attend classical music performances at the Bowl this summer, allowing YOLA teaching artists and administrators to make connections between music taught in class and heard live, to help reinforce the study of the art of performance.

TICKETS & COVID PROTOCOLS

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2022 summer season are available online at HollywoodBowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000. Programs, artists, prices and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

Registration to apply for the free 101 Fest tickets opens May 10, 2022. There is a 4-ticket maximum per application. For additional information, please visit: HollywoodBowl/101Fest and TheFord/101Fest.

Prior to attending, audiences are encouraged to view the LA Phil's updated COVID protocol guidelines posted on the website: HollywoodBowl.com/Safety.

About the LA Phil

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multi-genre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages-Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, and The Ford-as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

About the Hollywood Bowl

One of the largest natural amphitheaters in the world, with a seating capacity of nearly 18,000, the Hollywood Bowl has been the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since its official opening in 1922 and plays host to the finest artists from all genres of music, offering something for everyone. It remains one of the best deals anywhere in Los Angeles; to this day, $1 buys a seat at the top of the Bowl for many classical and jazz performances. In June 2021, the Hollywood Bowl was awarded Amphitheater of the Decade at the 32nd Annual Pollstar Awards. It was also awarded the Outdoor Concert Venue of the Year award at the 31st Annual Pollstar Awards, an honor bestowed 14 previous times, as well as Top Amphitheater prize at the 2017 and 2018 Billboard Touring Awards. For millions of music lovers across Southern California, the Hollywood Bowl is synonymous with summer. HollywoodBowl.com