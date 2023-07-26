Tickets on Sale Now for THE SOUND INSIDE & More at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse announces that tickets are now on sale for the first three productions of the 2023–2024 season: The LA premiere of Adam Rapp’s thrilling drama The Sound Inside from September 6 through October 1, a fresh take on Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s Inherit the Wind from November 1 through November 26, and a new Playhouse tradition created by Head Over Heels co-director Sam Pinkleton,

The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Variety Show December 7 through December 23.



The Sound Inside (September 6 – October 1, 2023)

By Adam Rapp



Not everything is as it seems behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, where an unlikely bond leads to an unthinkable favor. Writing professor Bella Baird is looking for answers, but a fateful encounter with a mysterious student could lead to life-changing consequences for both of them. Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp’s haunting 90-minute thriller will leave you wondering who you can trust and remind you everyone has a story — the question is how it ends.





Recipient of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play, The Sound Inside is “absolutely riveting theater” (The Wrap), “a remarkable psychological mystery” (Deadline), “a stunning character study of someone you’d like to know” (Variety) and “90 uninterrupted minutes of tension.” (The New York Times)



Inherit the Wind (November 1 – November 26, 2023)

By Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee



Two of the nation’s leading lawyers go head-to-head in the ultimate battle of wit, wisdom, and will in this powerful drama. With freedom of speech hanging in the balance, will this small-town courtroom bring us together or tear the nation apart? In a fresh production boldly reimagined for today, Inherit the Wind will make you rethink what you know and dare you to question just how much society has evolved.



“The subject of teaching evolution and religion in public schools is even more topical than it was when Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s worthy war horse first galloped onto Broadway more than half a century ago” (The New York Times)



The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular (December 7 – 23, 2023)

Created by Sam Pinkleton



You better watch out, you better not cry, because something magical is coming to the Playhouse this holiday season. Sam Pinkleton, the creative mind behind 2021’s production of Head Over Heels, returns to the Playhouse to sleigh audiences with a brand-new holiday show that’s sure to leave you feeling merry and bright. So get ready to jingle all the way and join us for a holly jolly spectacular you'll never forget.



“As Pinkleton put it to me a few weeks ago from the midst of rehearsals {at Pasadena Playhouse for Head Over Heels}, “I kind of am only interested in theatre that is also an event, where, when you leave, if you think you just saw a concert or you think you just saw a play or you think you just went to a party—you did, right?” – (American Theatre)





