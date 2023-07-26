Tickets on Sale Now for THE SOUND INSIDE & More at Pasadena Playhouse

From the gripping drama of THE SOUND INSIDE to other exciting shows, don't miss out on the live theater experience.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 1 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 4 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24

Tickets on Sale Now for THE SOUND INSIDE & More at Pasadena Playhouse

Pasadena Playhouse announces that tickets are now on sale for the first three productions of the 2023–2024 season: The LA premiere of Adam Rapp’s thrilling drama The Sound Inside from September 6 through October 1, a fresh take on Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s Inherit the Wind from November 1 through November 26, and  a new Playhouse tradition created by Head Over Heels co-director Sam Pinkleton
The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Variety Show December 7 through December 23.
 
Tickets for all three shows are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.  
 

The Sound Inside (September 6 – October 1, 2023) 

By Adam Rapp
 
Not everything is as it seems behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, where an unlikely bond leads to an unthinkable favor. Writing professor Bella Baird is looking for answers, but a fateful encounter with a mysterious student could lead to life-changing consequences for both of them. Nominated for six Tony Awards, including Best Play, Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp’s haunting 90-minute thriller will leave you wondering who you can trust and remind you everyone has a story — the question is how it ends.
 
 
Recipient of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play, The Sound Inside is “absolutely riveting theater” (The Wrap), “a remarkable psychological mystery” (Deadline), “a stunning character study of someone you’d like to know” (Variety) and “90 uninterrupted minutes of tension.” (The New York Times)
 

Inherit the Wind (November 1 – November 26, 2023) 

By Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee
 
Two of the nation’s leading lawyers go head-to-head in the ultimate battle of wit, wisdom, and will in this powerful drama. With freedom of speech hanging in the balance, will this small-town courtroom bring us together or tear the nation apart? In a fresh production boldly reimagined for today, Inherit the Wind will make you rethink what you know and dare you to question just how much society has evolved.
 
“The subject of teaching evolution and religion in public schools is even more topical than it was when Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s worthy war horse first galloped onto Broadway more than half a century ago” (The New York Times)
 

The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular (December 7 – 23, 2023)  

Created by Sam Pinkleton
 
You better watch out, you better not cry, because something magical is coming to the Playhouse this holiday season. Sam Pinkleton, the creative mind behind 2021’s production of Head Over Heels, returns to the Playhouse to sleigh audiences with a brand-new holiday show that’s sure to leave you feeling merry and bright. So get ready to jingle all the way and join us for a holly jolly spectacular you'll never forget.
 
“As Pinkleton put it to me a few weeks ago from the midst of rehearsals {at Pasadena Playhouse for Head Over Heels}, “I kind of am only interested in theatre that is also an event, where, when you leave, if you think you just saw a concert or you think you just saw a play or you think you just went to a party—you did, right?” – (American Theatre)

 

ABOUT PASADENA PLAYHOUSE

Pasadena Playhouse, the official State Theater of California and recipient of the 2023 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the most prolific theaters in the country. The Playhouse has staged thousands of original productions since its founding in 1917 including premieres of works by Tennessee Williams, Eugene O’Neill, Suzan Lori Parks and hundreds more. For decades, its pioneering School for Theater Arts was a training ground for actors and theatermakers who went on to make significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Danny Feldman since 2016,  Pasadena Playhouse’s productions and community programs are centered on its founding idea of being a living force in its community, making theater for everyone.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Writers Revealed for 2023/2024 The Writers Room at Geffen Playhouse Photo
Writers Revealed for 2023/2024 The Writers' Room at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse has announced its selection of LA-based writers to participate in the 2023/2024 cycle of The Writers’ Room, a forum for engagement and collaboration between Los Angeles playwrights.

2
Video: Ariel Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Photo
Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep

Watch as Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel shares the incredible journey his show, Out of Character, took to make it from the Ground Floor to Berkeley Rep’s stage. Check out the video here

3
MUSE/IQUE Continues Concert Series, MUSIC = POWER with BERNSTEIN AT HE Photo
MUSE/IQUE Continues Concert Series, MUSIC = POWER with BERNSTEIN AT HEART: Learning is Living 

MUSE/IQUE continues its yearlong concert series, MUSIC = POWER with BERNSTEIN AT HEART: Learning is Living on Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 pm at The Huntington Library in San Marino and Sunday, August 6 at 7:30 pm at The Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles.

4
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Rubicon Theatre This Week Photo
THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to Rubicon Theatre This Week

Rubicon Theatre will have the students of the organization’s Kids’ Musical Theatre Camp present the highly anticipated production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY Young@Part. Opening this Friday, July 28 and running through Sunday, July 30, this kooky, spooky and hilarious musical extravaganza, performed by students ages 12 to 14, promises to be a highlight of the summer.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep Video Video: Ari'el Stachel Talks OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video
MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elgar and Mozart on Aug 8th
Hollywood Bowl (8/08-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quincy Jones’ 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration
Hollywood Bowl (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Faery Hunt Adventure
Crestwood Hills Park (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Pillowman" by Martin McDonagh
The Actors Company (8/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula
The Hammer Theatre (10/13-10/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You