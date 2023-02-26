Tickets On Sale Now To See HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I at The El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are on sale now to see 20th Century Studios' "History of the World, Part I" at The El Capitan Theatre March 3 at 7:00pm with a sneak peek of the new Hulu Original Series "History of the World, Part II."



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. Tickets are $16 for all ages and include a 64oz popcorn tub. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.



"History of the World, Part II's" four-night premiere event starts Monday, March 6th, only on Hulu.



About 20th Century Studios' "History of the World, Part I"

Acclaimed funnyman Mel Brooks presents an outrageous overview of history - from a hilarious send-up of 2001 to the Roman Empire, the French Revolution, and the Spanish Inquisition! Rated R.



About 20th Television's "History of the World, Part II":

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. Rated TV-MA.



About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com or call 1-800-DISNEY-6.