Tickets On Sale Now To See HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I at The El Capitan Theatre

Feb. 26, 2023  

Tickets are on sale now to see 20th Century Studios' "History of the World, Part I" at The El Capitan Theatre March 3 at 7:00pm with a sneak peek of the new Hulu Original Series "History of the World, Part II."

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. Tickets are $16 for all ages and include a 64oz popcorn tub. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

"History of the World, Part II's" four-night premiere event starts Monday, March 6th, only on Hulu.

About 20th Century Studios' "History of the World, Part I"

Acclaimed funnyman Mel Brooks presents an outrageous overview of history - from a hilarious send-up of 2001 to the Roman Empire, the French Revolution, and the Spanish Inquisition! Rated R.

About 20th Television's "History of the World, Part II":

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history. Rated TV-MA.

About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com or call 1-800-DISNEY-6.




Interview: Mitch Hara Talks Revamped MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 at the Hudson Guild Theatre
Interview: Mitch Hara Talks Revamped MUTANT OLIVE 2.0 at the Hudson Guild Theatre
Back in 2015, I caught a solo performance play Mutant Olive, created and performed by Mitch Hara. I decided to speak with him about his revamped play, Mutant Olive 2.0, soon to begin performance at the Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, to ask about the new show, it’s title, and what’s been going on during the 8 years since Mutant Olive in its original form premiered.
Interview: Yamatos Masa Ogawa on Their Latest Production HINOTORI - THE WINGS OF PHOENIX
Interview: Yamato's Masa Ogawa on Their Latest Production HINOTORI - THE WINGS OF PHOENIX
Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will play Southern California at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts March 3rd and the Soraya Center at CSUN March 4th with their latest show Hinotori -The Wings of Phoenix. This North American tour marks Yamato’s 30th anniversary season. Masa Ogawa, the founder and artistic director of this globally-renown Japanese Taiko drumming group, shared a few behind-the-scenes facts on Yamato.
Vanity Mirror Announce Debut LP PUFF With Advance Video-Single Tuesdays News
Vanity Mirror Announce Debut LP 'PUFF' With Advance Video-Single 'Tuesday's News'
Vanity Mirror, dreamy lo-fi bedroom pop via Toronto and Los Angeles, have just announced their highly anticipated debut LP PUFF (due out Spring 2023 on We Are Busy Bodies) with an advance single and video for the song Tuesday's News.
Review: THE FERRYMAN at New Village Arts
Review: THE FERRYMAN at New Village Arts
Huzzahs, most certainly, to New Village Arts Executive Artistic Director Kristianne Kurner not only for having the moxie to program Butterworth’s play in the first place, but also for directing it with the passion, fire and insight that the play deserves.

Barry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cultural Arts CenterBarry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
February 24, 2023

Barry Pearl and Michelle Elkin, two powerhouse talents in Los Angeles Theatre, gear up to co-direct the energetic musical FOOTLOOSE. Produced by Panic! Productions & BarCinBoo Productions.
Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023
February 24, 2023

Laguna Art Museum will present three new exhibitions opening in March, Facing the Giant - Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens and Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. 
Award-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Hollywood FringeAward-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Hollywood Fringe
February 24, 2023

'Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy' created by and starring Indian-Thai actress and writer Almanya Narula, premiered at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to rave reviews from audience and critics. It took home several nominations and wins:
The Music Man Foundation Awards Grants & Funding Opportunities for Nonprofits With Music & Arts ProgramsThe Music Man Foundation Awards Grants & Funding Opportunities for Nonprofits With Music & Arts Programs
February 24, 2023

​​​​​​​The Music Man Foundation has announced $450,000 in grants to nonprofits with music and arts programs, and unveiled up to $3 million in new funding opportunities for organizations working to permanently change the way music is embedded in our schools, health care system, and communities.
COCK Will Play Final Six Performances and Announces EventsCOCK Will Play Final Six Performances and Announces Events
February 24, 2023

The critically acclaimed production of Cock by Mike Bartlett now at the Davidson/Valentini Theatre is set to play its final six performances. Under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast features Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Sean Hemeon, and Marly Phillips.
