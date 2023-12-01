Tickets On Sale For 2024 PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS

The Festival of Arts has announced that tickets for the highly anticipated 2024 Pageant of the Masters, themed "À La Mode: The Art of Fashion," will go on sale starting December 1, 2023. This spectacular production, showcasing the fusion of art and fashion, is scheduled to take place from July 6 to August 30, 2024. Tickets may be purchased online at www.PageantTickets.com or by phone at (800) 487-3378.

The Pageant of the Masters is an annual theatrical celebration that brings famous works of art to life through live reenactments, transforming classical and contemporary pieces into living masterpieces accompanied by original live music and storytelling. Early ticket purchase is recommended, as the Pageant of the Masters is a highly sought-after event that draws art enthusiasts from around the world.

Artistic director Diane Challis Davy, who originally studied costume design for the stage in college, has ambitious plans for the 2024 Pageant of the Masters and is excited about this year’s theme.

“Modern fashion shows are very theatrical, and designers are always pushing the envelope of outrageousness and showmanship. That appeals to me,” Challis Davy said. “The 2019 Dolce and Gabbana runway show was an extraordinary spectacle. I’ve also been inspired by the annual Met Gala ball and shows like ‘Project Runway’ and ‘Fashion Police.’ But I will never forget to appreciate the craftsmanship and the hard work that goes into fashion: designing, pattern making, stitching, embellishing...it is art.”

In light of the theme, Challis Davy acknowledged the significant contributions of Costume Director Reagan Foy, stating, “Reagan is an expert, and she’s ready for this challenging assignment. At the Pageant most of our costumes are usually painted cotton muslin, so it will be a special pleasure to let her work with a variety of luxe materials. I think we are both pretty excited about the opportunity to showcase some show-stopping outfits.”

Foy joined the Pageant in 2008 as Headpiece Director before taking over as Costume Director in 2016. Needless to say, she shares her director’s passion. “As a costumer, it’s always exciting knowing you will be making some gorgeous, challenging elements for a show,” Foy noted. “My team and I are looking forward to what Dee [Challis Davy] has in mind. Plus, I hope gorgeous fabrics are in my future. Since I typically work in muslin it’ll be a nice change of pace!”

For the 2024 Pageant, Challis Davy is drawing inspiration from various historical periods as well as contemporary trendsetters. “Before the advent of photography, art provided our only visual record of how people chose to dress. In the hands of classic designers like the House of Worth in the 19th century on up to today’s modern masters like Alexander McQueen, fashion has become increasingly more extravagant,” shared Challis Davy.

Featured works to be re-created include paintings by American artist John Singer Sargent, French artists Edouard Manet and James Tissot, as well as British painters Thomas Gainsborough and David Hockney. Three-dimensional works will also appear in next summer’s production such as brooches and pendants from early 1900’s jewelers and various figurines by artist and designer Erté. Legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head will be recognized as well, with sketches and movie posters from her collaboration with director Alfred Hitchcock.

Challis Davy concluded, “The clothes will tell their stories, the artworks will provide the bigger picture. Through the magic of living pictures we'll take a walk on the red carpet runway of art history.”

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters production “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion” will run nightly July 6 through August 30, 2024. Advance tickets go on sale December 1, 2023 starting at $45. To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit Click Here.