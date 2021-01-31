Those Women Productions Announces HINDSIGHT 2020

Should auld acquaintance be forgot and never brought to mind? 2020 saw a global pandemic, over 60 countries protesting in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, widespread economic crises of historical magnitude, wildfires sweeping much of the world, and social and political unrest everywhere. There were births, deaths, Zoom weddings, virtual graduations, glorious concerts held from tiny balconies, and sporting events played out to stadiums full of cardboard cutouts.

Hindsight 2020, in collaboration with artists in varying disciplines, and in co-production with Those Women Productions, will create a devised virtual theatre piece seeking to answer the question: What parts of 2020 will you leave behind or bring into 2021? Through the archival and artistic process, they will attempt to make sense of a year that defies all categorization. 2020 was a year that changed the world. How has it changed you?

The concept of Hindsight 2020 was originated by Theatre Artist and Santa Cruz local Rebecca Haley Clark. She will be directing the piece, assisted by Cree Noble, a Chicago-based performer. Co-producer Those Women Productions envisions a world in which people of all genders and races are the protagonists of their own stories.

Hindsight 2020 is planned to premiere via Zoom in early April, 2021.

Suggested ticket price is $15. Everyone is welcome regardless of ability to pay.

Ticket information will be available in March at www.ThoseWomenProductions.com. 25% of all proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization identified by the performing collective.