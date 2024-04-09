Theatricum's 'Under the Oaks' Series to Present HILLS LIKE WHITE ELEPHANTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum’s Under the Oaks salon series will kick off the summer season with three evenings of classical music under the stars in rustic Topanga Canyon. Hills Like White Elephants is an interdisciplinary adaptation of the short story by Ernest Hemingway featuring string quartet, acting and singing, with gripping music by renowned composers including Caroline Shaw, Philip Glass, Louis Andriessen.



Performances will take place Friday, May 10 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m., and Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.





TICKET PRICE:

$35



Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is an outdoor space terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually and bring cushions for bench seating. Refreshments are available at the venue, and patrons are welcome to picnic in the gardens before the performances.

