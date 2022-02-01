Theatre West to Present NAME THAT HISTORY

In February for Black History Month, Theatre West will be presenting "NAME THAT HISTORY!" A game show that challenges the viewer to be a contestant, compete for small prizes, and explore Black history. Produced by Robert Christophe and Ernest McDaniel, the show will be presented during Black History Month on Theatre West's YouTube channel (Theatre West Los Angeles). Please support the show by visiting the YouTube page in February to watch and even play along.

Each segment features one main mystery Black History figure and facts about their lives. The show's host (Robert Christophe)will give viewers web-search hints each day that they will have to follow to discover the identity and little-known facts about the mystery person. Points are given for correct answers that contestants leave in the comments box. At the end of each week those points are added up. The person(s) who receives the most points wins a prize from a Black owned business. So, check the show out beginning Monday, February 7th.

For more information about Theatre West, go to https://theatrewest.org