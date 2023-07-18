Theatre West Adds Screenings For SALOME and CAMILLE

Theatre West has added two additional late-night screening dates for groundbreaking Alla Nazimova films Salomé (1923) and Camille (1921) in conjunction with closing weekend of Theatre West’s currently running production, Garden of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story. Performances of Garden of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story continue through this weekend, on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 22 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. Screenings of Salomé and Camille begin at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 respectively.



In Garden of Alla, playwright and performer Romy Nordlinger uses immersive video and original music to invoke the Roaring Twenties and create a panoramic, live silent film that brings the life and times of groundbreaking iconoclast Nazimova — as well as her infamous Garden of Allah “playground to the stars” mansion in Hollywood — to vivid life. Stage Raw calls the production “a masterfully illuminating experience... succeeds in bringing Nazimova to life… Stage Raw Top 10… Recommended.” Hollywood Progressive writes, “Dash, do not walk… If you are a fan of plays featuring and exploring bravura acting, Hollywood history, LGBTQIA issues, creative stagecraft, feminism, anti-Semitism, one-person shows, illustrator Aubrey Beardsley and more, strap on those running shoes.”



Salomé is landmark queer classic in cinematic history and America’s first feature length art film, In addition to starring, Nazimova also produced and adapted Oscar Wilde’s 1891 play for the screen. Although Charles Bryant, Nazimova’s husband and “beard” partner in her lavender marriage, is credited as director, it was Nazimova who ran this avant garde masterpiece that features surreal and opulent sets by designer Natacha Rambova, based on Aubrey Beardsley’s illustrations. Read the June 2023 AFI Catalogue Spotlight on the occasion of the film’s 100th anniversary here. But the world of 1923 was not ready for this “wild,” visionary and groundbreaking film: Nazimova was widely ridiculed and reviled. With all the money she had put into Salomé lost, Nazimova was forced into financial and professional ruin.



Camille stars Nazimova as Marguerite and Rudolph Valentino as her lover, Armand. Produced by Nazimova Productions, the film is famous for its sumptuous, art deco production and costume design by Valentino’s wife (and Nazimova’s lover), Natacha Rambova. A courtesan and an idealistic young man fall in love, only for her to give up the relationship at his status-conscious father's request. Adapted from the novel “La Dame aux Camélias” (“The Lady of the Camellias”) by Alexandre Dumas.



Tickets to Garden of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story are $35 with online advance purchase, or $40 at the door. Admission to the screenings is included in the ticket price, or available separately for $5.



For reservations and information, call (323) 851-7977 or go to TheatreWest.org.