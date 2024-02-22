Theatre Forty's Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars to Return This Month

Theatre Forty's popular series of Monday Night Theatre Appreciation Seminars is resuming. There will be play readings on Mondays, located in Theatre 40's main venue, the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre. The theatre is on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. There is ample free parking beneath the theatre. All events are at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are warmly appreciated.

These are the first two events of the spring semester:

February 26: The Kingfisher

Written by William Douglas Home. Starring Mariko Van Kampen and John Combs. Cecil, a seventy -ear-old successful novelist living comfortably with his fussy old butler, is contemplating marriage. The object of his affections, Evelyn, has just buried the man she married fifty years ago after being propositioned by Cecil. She is confronted with a candid and charming proposal in this delightful comedy that starred Rex Harrison and Claudette Colbert on Broadway.

Tuesday, March 5: (This one's on a Tuesday, just this once)

Love Letters. Written by A.R. Gurney. Starring Dan Leslie and Melanie MacQueen. Sometimes it takes a lifetime to spell out love. In Love Letters, we meet Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, two childhood friends who share a lifetime of correspondence, beginning with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards and ending in one last heartfelt goodbye. Love Letters is a profound theatrical exploration of the powerful, and sometimes painful, connection of love.

More events in this series will be announced as dates are confirmed.