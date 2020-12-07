Theatre Forty Presents THE BEST REVENGE On Zoom, December 9

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. PST, Theatre Forty will present a reading on Zoom of a new comedy, The Best Revenge, by Michael Halperin.

The cast includes Landon Beatty, Alison Blanchard, Roz Cohn, John Combs, David Datz, Kristin Towers Rowles, Ann Ryerson and David Hunt Stafford.

The event is free. It will take place on Zoom. Here's the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81730349664?pwd=VTNzMm9seUpRR2tSYldoakxOeEpQQT09

Never wrong writers. They get their revenge in print.

A British writer's new book is rejected by his longtime publisher, so he is convinced to change his name. Success of the book occurs.

Playwright Michael Halperin is the prolific author of thirteen other plays, among them Dancing with William Blake; Freedom, Texas; and Freud at Sinai. He has also written extensively for television (The Fall Guy; Falcon Crest; Star Trek: The Next Generation; more.)

