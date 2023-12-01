Theatre 40 To Present Holiday Readings At Westwood Branch Library On December 16

Theatre 40 is the non-profit professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.
Theatre 40 resumes its traditional holiday readings at the Westwood Branch Library (a branch of the Los Angeles Public Library), 1246 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024, on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Admission is FREE and reservations are not necessary.
Kevin Dulude reads the Dylan Thomas classic A Child's Christmas in Wales
Melanie MacQueen reads the tale of a hapless holiday dieter in P.G. Wodehouse's Another Christmas Carol
LeeAnne Rowe explores Christmas family dysfunction in Lucia Berlin's Noel Texas 1956
Dan Leslie tells the tale of a Hasidic Jew forced to impersonate Santa in Nathan Englander's Reb Kringle.
Christmas candy will be served!
