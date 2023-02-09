Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre 40 Presents THE ROSENBERG CASE This Month

The performance is set for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 09, 2023  

A reading of The Rosenberg Case comes to Theatre 40 this month. The play is written by Dennis Richard and directed by Louis Fantasia. The performance is set for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Theatre 40 is located at 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Free underground parking can be accessed via a driveway at the intersection of Moreno and Durant Drives. The venue is located on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Theatre 40 is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company.

ADMISSION: FREE. Donations gratefully accepted.

Non-ticketed event. No reservations necessary.

WEBSITE: http://theatre40.org

It's 1953, and soon after Julius and Ethel Rosenberg have been executed for spying against the United States, their attorneys are asked to re-enact their defense of the pair on an unscripted courtroom show airing on the then-extant DuMont Television Network. Did the Rosenbergs deserve capital punishment? You be the judge.

Louis Fantasia directs a cast that includes David Hunt Stafford, Jean Mackie, Abigail Stewart, Martin Thompson, Jeremy Schaye, Jenn Robbins, Michael Robb, Grinnell Morris, Warren Davis and Harry Herman. Stage directions are read by Gary Kaskel.

Dennis Richard is the playwright. His previous works include The Game Against Bobby Fischer, Oswald, Wreck, and Radio Mystery 1949.

Seven decades later, questions about The Rosenberg Case still linger.



Interview: Comedienne Jiaoying Summers STANDs WITH ASIANS At Hollywood Improv Benefit Photo
Interview: Comedienne Jiaoying Summers STANDs WITH ASIANS At Hollywood Improv Benefit
Comedienne and internet sensation Jiaoying Summers has organized Stand With Asians: Love>Guns, an evening of comedy, as a benefit for the Stand with Asians Community Fund February 13, 2023 at the Hollywood Improv. The funny lady carved out some time to answer my queries with her innate humor.
KING LEAR to Open at Long Beach Shakespeare Company This Month Photo
KING LEAR to Open at Long Beach Shakespeare Company This Month
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present King Lear in February and March.
In Its 10th Year, Hollywood Burlesque Festival to Offer Sweetheart Deal Just In Time For V Photo
In Its 10th Year, Hollywood Burlesque Festival to Offer Sweetheart Deal Just In Time For Valentine's Day
With Valentine's Day less than a week away, last minute shoppers need not fret. The Hollywood Burlesque Festival is offering a sweetheart deal that includes a chance to win two VIP tickets and a 30% discount for anyone that buys at least two tickets.
Photos: First Look at THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen Playhouse
Get a first look at production photos of The First Deep Breath, opening tonight at Geffen Playhouse. 

More Hot Stories For You


KING LEAR to Open at Long Beach Shakespeare Company This MonthKING LEAR to Open at Long Beach Shakespeare Company This Month
February 8, 2023

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present King Lear in February and March.
In Its 10th Year, Hollywood Burlesque Festival to Offer Sweetheart Deal Just In Time For Valentine's DayIn Its 10th Year, Hollywood Burlesque Festival to Offer Sweetheart Deal Just In Time For Valentine's Day
February 8, 2023

With Valentine's Day less than a week away, last minute shoppers need not fret. The Hollywood Burlesque Festival is offering a sweetheart deal that includes a chance to win two VIP tickets and a 30% discount for anyone that buys at least two tickets.
Photos: First Look at THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen PlayhousePhotos: First Look at THE FIRST DEEP BREATH at Geffen Playhouse
February 8, 2023

Get a first look at production photos of The First Deep Breath, opening tonight at Geffen Playhouse. 
COCK Returns to Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre This WeekCOCK Returns to Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre This Week
February 8, 2023

Clearglass Productions in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center has announced a limited return engagement of the critically acclaimed 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Cock by Mike Bartlett.
Odyssey Presents the U.S. Premiere of YAACOBI & LEIDENTAL Next MonthOdyssey Presents the U.S. Premiere of YAACOBI & LEIDENTAL Next Month
February 8, 2023

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble presents the U.S. premiere of Yaacobi & Leidental, a funny, provocative romp with music written by Israeli playwright Hanoch Levin and featuring songs by Alex Kagan.
share