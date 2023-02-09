Theatre 40 Presents THE ROSENBERG CASE This Month

A reading of The Rosenberg Case comes to Theatre 40 this month. The play is written by Dennis Richard and directed by Louis Fantasia. The performance is set for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Theatre 40 is located at 241 S. Moreno Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90212. Free underground parking can be accessed via a driveway at the intersection of Moreno and Durant Drives. The venue is located on the campus of Beverly Hills High School. Theatre 40 is Beverly Hills' professional theatre company.

ADMISSION: FREE. Donations gratefully accepted.

Non-ticketed event. No reservations necessary.

WEBSITE: http://theatre40.org

It's 1953, and soon after Julius and Ethel Rosenberg have been executed for spying against the United States, their attorneys are asked to re-enact their defense of the pair on an unscripted courtroom show airing on the then-extant DuMont Television Network. Did the Rosenbergs deserve capital punishment? You be the judge.

Louis Fantasia directs a cast that includes David Hunt Stafford, Jean Mackie, Abigail Stewart, Martin Thompson, Jeremy Schaye, Jenn Robbins, Michael Robb, Grinnell Morris, Warren Davis and Harry Herman. Stage directions are read by Gary Kaskel.

Dennis Richard is the playwright. His previous works include The Game Against Bobby Fischer, Oswald, Wreck, and Radio Mystery 1949.

Seven decades later, questions about The Rosenberg Case still linger.