Theatre 40 Presents PERSON IN THE BASEMENT

Theatre 40 will present a play reading via Zoom on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST. The new play is Person in the Basement, written and directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz. His cast includes Harry Herman, Gail Johnston, Charlotte Williams, David Westbay and Meghan Lloyd.

A family ponders what to do when they discover an unknown person-perhaps homeless-living in their house's basement.

Playwright David Datz is also the author of the play "Hackers and Lovers." Additionally, he is an actor.

This event is free, but the non-profit Theatre 40 will gratefully accept donations at http://theatre40.org

To access the play-reading on January 6, use this Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83411697602?pwd=eHY0TU1yVnFzWlBUUFFPYTFuazRRdz09

No passcode is needed.