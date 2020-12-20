Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre 40 Presents PERSON IN THE BASEMENT

The reading takes place on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Dec. 20, 2020  

Theatre 40 Presents PERSON IN THE BASEMENT

Theatre 40 will present a play reading via Zoom on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST. The new play is Person in the Basement, written and directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz. His cast includes Harry Herman, Gail Johnston, Charlotte Williams, David Westbay and Meghan Lloyd.

A family ponders what to do when they discover an unknown person-perhaps homeless-living in their house's basement.

Playwright David Datz is also the author of the play "Hackers and Lovers." Additionally, he is an actor.

This event is free, but the non-profit Theatre 40 will gratefully accept donations at http://theatre40.org

To access the play-reading on January 6, use this Zoom link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83411697602?pwd=eHY0TU1yVnFzWlBUUFFPYTFuazRRdz09

No passcode is needed.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington & More Honor Debbie Allen in Celebration of DANCE DREAMS: HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER
  • VIDEO: Watch New Video from Nainnoh, Featuring Kristine Bendul and Abdiel Jacobsen!
  • VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for Dance Drama AVIVA
  • VIDEO: Derek Hough Talks About Getting Injured on DANCING WITH THE STARS