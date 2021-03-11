Theatre 40 Presents HOUSE ON THE HILL Opening On March 27

In celebration of Women's History Month, Theatre 40 is presenting a Zoom reading of House on the Hill: Mary Ellen Pleasant's Story. Ms. Pleasant (1814-1904) was the first African American female millionaire, an abolitionist who worked with the Underground Railroad, a champion who sued for the right to ride the trolley car in San Francisco, and who earned the name of Mother of Civil Rights in California.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Alison Blanchard, Kevin Dulude, Chester A. Graine III, and Sharon L. Graine. Sylvia Boyd will narrate stage directions.

Sharon L. Graine is the playwright. A member of the Dramatists Guild of America and a recipient of the Women In Theatre Red Carpet Award, her previous plays include Dorothy and Otto: The Dorothy Dandridge Affair; Hattie McDaniel- Let Me In; Inside Vincent Price: The Man Inside the Man; When Divas Were Divas; 1940S Christmas at Club Sweet Lorraine; and My Name Is Earth, But You May Call Me Miss Kitty.

This event is free. However, donations in support of the ongoing artistic activities of the non-profit Theatre 40 will be gratefully accepted at http://theatre40.org

Theatre 40 is the professional theatre company of Beverly Hills.

The performance takes place on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. To attend, please use this Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85847463377