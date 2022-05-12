Theatre 360 To Host Open House

Award-winning Pasadena children's theatre company, Theatre 360, will open its doors on Saturday, May 21, from 3:00-7:00pm. Current students will showcase scenes, songs, dances, and mini plays and musicals as a culmination of their semester-long studies, with blocks of performances beginning at 3:00, 4:30, and 6:00pm. This is an excellent opportunity for families interested in the company to meet staff, tour the company's new location, and see what 360 is all about. Registration is currently open for one and two-week summer camps and a full-scale production of Matilda the Musical. The company's studio is located at 2623 E Foothill Blvd, Suite 104, in Pasadena.

The organization is known for its professional productions, whose high-quality can be attributed to the fact that all participating students are also enrolled in semester-long classes in acting, voice, and dance - the philosophy being that learning foundational techniques is central to students' growth and accomplishment. Artistic Director Devon Yates founded the company in 2000 with a vision of providing high-quality theatre education and nurturing a love of the arts. Since then, Theatre 360 has worked with nearly 15,000 students and produced 73 plays and musicals.

To learn more about Theatre 360, its classes or productions, please visit www.theatre360.org.