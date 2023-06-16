The White Feather Takes Center Stage For National Tour, COMMENCING IN LA

Back by popular demand, the acclaimed ballet production, "The White Feather: A Persian Ballet Tale," directed by artistic director Tara Ghassemieh, is set to begin its national tour, starting in Los Angeles. This eagerly awaited event promises to be an extraordinary showcase of art, history, and the fight for freedom.

This two-act production is dedicated to the current revolution and the fight for "Women, Life, Freedom," featuring legendary Iranian artists, including the extraordinary music composed by Shahrdad Rohani.

The production-presented by INTUITV ARTSHIP and Sanaz K. Soltani, in partnership with the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF)-was created to serve as a tribute to Persian culture and ballet, presenting the audience with a unique perspective through the eyes of a child.

In 1979, Iranian ballet dancers had their art forcefully stripped away, never having the chance to take their final bows. Since then, the fight for freedom of expression has remained an ongoing struggle.

Inspired by the rich heritage of Iranian culture and driven by a passion for social justice, Ghassemieh has brought her vision to life in "The White Feather." In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, she shared her motivation for creating this ballet, saying, "I wanted to create a ballet that would highlight the untold stories of Iran and shed light on the struggles faced by artists in Iran who have had their voices silenced."

The ballet takes audiences on a captivating journey, tracing Iran's evolution from its ancient roots to the present day. Act One sheds light on the history of Iran's National Ballet, highlighting its untimely end, and pays homage to the heroes of Iran's first revolution. Act Two delves into a child's transformation into adulthood under an oppressive regime, fueled by an indomitable spirit that ignites a nation's call for freedom, spearheaded by women.

Ghassemieh's dedication to using dance as a tool for social change is evident in her work. As highlighted in Pointe Magazine, she strives to address social injustices in Iran through her choreography, stating, "As an Iranian American, it's my responsibility to bring awareness to the issues happening in Iran and to create dialogue through dance."

"Ballet is immortal and has no borders; it is a universal language that speaks to our souls without words," expresses Ghassemieh. "I wanted 'The White Feather' to transcend cultural boundaries, delivering a message of resilience and the pursuit of artistic expression."

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Ghassemieh emphasized the significance of the ballet, saying, "This production is a testament to the ongoing revolution in Iran and the fight for women's rights, human rights, and freedom of expression."

The poignant and timely production showcases the talent of renowned Iranian artists, including the iconic composer Shahrdad Rohani (also known as Shardad) who has composed original work for "The White Feather." The legendary composer's contributions to the world of music, particularly in the realm of classical composition and conducting, have established him as one of Iran's most esteemed and respected musical talents. Rohani's music often combines elements of Western classical music with Persian traditional melodies, creating a unique fusion that showcases his musical versatility. Throughout his career, Rohani has composed numerous symphonic works, including symphonies, concertos, and orchestral suites. His compositions are characterized by rich orchestrations, expressive melodies, and a deep emotional resonance. Rohani's music has been performed by prestigious orchestras around the world, earning him international acclaim. His compositions continue to captivate audiences and showcase the richness and beauty of Iranian musical heritage.

In March, the INTUITV ARTSHIP foundation which Ghassemieh co-founded with her husband Vitor Luiz (San Francisco Ballet) premiered "The White Feather" to a sold-out crowd at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. INTUITV's goal is "to create an art center which will proudly encompass a full-scale dance program with live theater and screen productions exploring the heart and soul of the human experience through innovative and inspiring storytelling," according to the company's website. Event co-producer Sanaz K. Sanaz became involved with INTUITV ARTSHIP and the fight for Iranian freedom due to her own moral convictions, spurred by the knowledge her own father was executed by the hand of the Islamic Regime in 1979 for being a freedom fighter.

"The White Feather" invites audiences to experience the untold story of an ancient nation through the universal language of ballet, and promises to be an unforgettable experience that honors the history of art and expression in Iran.

Due to mature themes and topics, this event is recommended for ages 12 and up. Audiences don't want to miss this opportunity to witness the beauty of "The White Feather: A Persian Ballet Tale" as it captivates audiences across the nation on its "Dance for Freedom" tour starting in Los Angeles.

Thursday, June 29, 2023, 7:30 pm at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401.

Tara Ghassemieh is a Persian-American artist and entrepreneur, and one of the founders of INTUITV ARTSHIP, has a diverse background in performing and visual arts. Also known as the Persian Swan, she is a renowned ballet dancer, artistic director and choreographer of Iranian descent known for her innovative and socially conscious approach to ballet. Born with a passion for dance, Ghassemieh began her training at a young age and quickly distinguished herself as a prodigious talent. Her dedication and relentless pursuit of perfection led her to train under esteemed ballet masters and study at prestigious dance institutions around the world such as the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow and the Royal Ballet School in London. Ghassemieh has garnered recognition for her commitment to using dance as a tool for social change. Her work has been featured in prestigious publications such as Pointe Magazine and The Los Angeles Times, which highlighted her efforts to raise awareness of social issues in Iran through her choreography. She was also featured on PBS News Hour and recently Interviewed by Shally Zomorodi, Morning News Anchor for San Diego's Fox 5.

Co-founder, Vitor Luiz, is a Brazilian classical ballet dancer, who began his training at Ballet Capell in Petrópolis at 10 years old. He studied with renowned ballet teachers in Rio de Janeiro and received a scholarship to The Royal Ballet School in London. He joined Birmingham Royal Ballet in 2000, kickstarting his professional career. Returning to Brazil, he excelled in the Municipal Theater of Rio de Janeiro Ballet (BTM), performing leading principal roles and gaining international recognition. In 2009, Vitor moved to California, becoming a principal dancer with the renowned San Francisco Ballet for a decade. He has performed in over a hundred classical and contemporary ballets and received awards, including an Isadora Duncan Dance Award. Vitor is now an Assistant Professor at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), teaching classical ballet and choreographing works that blend his Brazilian roots with his classical and contemporary background. He has collaborated with his wife, Tara Ghassemieh, on various film and music video projects, and his recent ballet, "Luna Emotions," premiered with Atlanta Ballet II.

Co-producer Sanaz (Sunny) K. Soltani is a trailblazing attorney specializing in constitutional law and complex real property negotiations. As the first female city attorney in Carson, she has achieved numerous victories, including successful arguments before the Supreme Court. Sanaz is recognized for her legislative expertise, securing the passage of important bills and preserving rent control in California. Her outstanding legal skills and community contributions have earned her the esteemed title of "Woman of Influence" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. As a founding member of her firm, Sanaz's dedication and expertise make a lasting impact in the field of law. Her commitment to constitutional law, environmental justice, and housing issues continues to make a profound impact on the legal landscape and the communities she serves. Sanaz became involved with INTUITV ARTSHIP and the fight for Iranian freedom due to her own moral convictions, spurred by the knowledge her own father was executed by the hand of the Islamic Regime in 1979 for being a freedom fighter.

Photo Credit: Sam Zauscher