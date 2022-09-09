The Wayward Artist Presents QUEER - A DANCE COLLABORATIVE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 09, 2022  
The Wayward Artist announces "QUEER: A Dance Collaborative" will open for six performances beginning September 23, 2022 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.

An all-dance show, "QUEER: A Dance Collaborative" explores the past, present, and future of the queer and LGBTQIA+ journey. Through music and mesmerizing dance numbers, you'll remember the Stonewall riots, the AIDS crisis of the 1980's and more. The performers will examine the conflict between religion and sexual identity, the trans experience and other aspects of the unique LGBTQIA+ life experience. This magical evening of dance is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"'QUEER: A Dance Collaborative' is an evening of dance, music and theatre that propels the audience through a roller coaster of emotions," said Joshua David Romero-Estrada, Director of QUEER. "Our show explores the queer experience allowing the audience to witness how life inspires art in many formats. Each choreographic work expresses personal and true-life experiences. It's a unique collaboration that showcases where we have come from, celebrates who we are, and shares our hope for a future of love, acceptance, and equality."

Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so don't delay.


