The Wayward Artist announces "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" by Jen Silverman will open for eight performances beginning July 15, 2022 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.

In this hilarious, absurdist comedy, five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the "thea-tah." For mature audiences only, "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" is an evocative and explosive exploration of women, gender identity, relationships, and love.

"When I read the play, it just blew my hair back," said Brooke Aston Harper, Director of Programming for Wayward Voices, "I was excited to tell this story about women with as many women on the creative team as possible. I know we are going to bring a theater experience that is both funny and touching."

In a polarized world where tribal identity prevents conversation, this play charmingly, hysterically, irreverently, and wittingly brings five women together to engage in powerful contemporary discourse.

Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so do not delay.

CREATIVE TEAM:

Directed by Brooke Aston Harper

Stage Management by Mykaela Sterris

Assistant Stage Management by Maria Rodriguez

Scenic Design by Ashley Strain

Lighting Design by Camille Roberts

Costume/Make-up Design by Heather Enriquez

Sound Design by Brooke Aston Harper







CAST:

Betty One: Irina Gorovaia

Betty Two: Amanda Ju

Betty Three: Adriana Rodriguez-Burciaga

Betty Four: Gaelyn Wilkie

Betty Five: Rena Bobbs

GRAND CENTRAL ARTS CENTER

125 N. Broadway

Santa Ana, CA 92701

July 15th - July 24th

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

FOR MATURE AUDIENCE: Adult language and content

TICKETS:

Students $15, Adults $30

For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/

Telephone: 657-205-6273