The Wayward Artist Announces COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN FIVE BETTIES
The show will open for eight performances beginning July 15, 2022 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.
The Wayward Artist announces "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" by Jen Silverman will open for eight performances beginning July 15, 2022 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.
In this hilarious, absurdist comedy, five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the "thea-tah." For mature audiences only, "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties" is an evocative and explosive exploration of women, gender identity, relationships, and love.
"When I read the play, it just blew my hair back," said Brooke Aston Harper, Director of Programming for Wayward Voices, "I was excited to tell this story about women with as many women on the creative team as possible. I know we are going to bring a theater experience that is both funny and touching."
In a polarized world where tribal identity prevents conversation, this play charmingly, hysterically, irreverently, and wittingly brings five women together to engage in powerful contemporary discourse.
Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so do not delay.
CREATIVE TEAM:
Directed by Brooke Aston Harper
Stage Management by Mykaela Sterris
Assistant Stage Management by Maria Rodriguez
Scenic Design by Ashley Strain
Lighting Design by Camille Roberts
Costume/Make-up Design by Heather Enriquez
Sound Design by Brooke Aston Harper
CAST:
Betty One: Irina Gorovaia
Betty Two: Amanda Ju
Betty Three: Adriana Rodriguez-Burciaga
Betty Four: Gaelyn Wilkie
Betty Five: Rena Bobbs
GRAND CENTRAL ARTS CENTER
125 N. Broadway
Santa Ana, CA 92701
July 15th - July 24th
Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm
Sundays at 2:00pm
FOR MATURE AUDIENCE: Adult language and content
TICKETS:
Students $15, Adults $30
For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/
Telephone: 657-205-6273