The Wallis to Present MOTOWN: CELEBRATING THE MUSIC, THE MAGIC, THE LOVE World Premiere in October

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts will present the world premiere of Motown: Celebrating the Music, the Magic, the Love on Saturday, October 1, 2022, 7:00 pm, at The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Immerse yourself in the magic of early Motown with a unique opportunity to experience an evening with music trailblazers and icons who will share their rare insights into the phenomenal music, and the stories behind it, that positively impacted people and music around the globe. Motown: Where legends were born and dreams were made!

Created, produced and directed by Karla Gordy Bristol, of Bristol Entertainment, this spectacular show highlights the early days of Motown Records as only can be told by those truly in the Motown Family.

The show includes a Motown panel, moderated by four-time Grammy nominee Patrice Rushen, featuring artists, writers, producers, and executives including: Brian Holland, hitmaker known for songs including "Stop! In the Name of Love"; Claudette Robinson of The Miracles; Iris Gordy, former Motown Vice President; Janie Bradford, co-writer of "Money That's What I Want"; and Miller London, pioneering record salesman.

Experience a presentation of nostalgic stories shared by Smokey Robinson, The Temptations' Otis Williams, The Four Tops' Duke Fakir, and Martha Reeves "Dancing in the Street," and relive the days of "Hitsville U.S.A.," the little house with the big sound as envisioned by Motown Founder and living legend Berry Gordy.

Dynamic keyboardist Herman Jackson is the evening's music director. Performing songs that have brought people together for over six decades are singing sensations Grammy-winner Thelma Houston, Brenda Holloway, Scherrie, Lynda & Susaye Former Ladies of The Supremes, and special guests.

This incredible show truly celebrates the Music, the Magic and the Love of the Motown story, and will be led by legendary radio personality and Announcer Shadoe Stevens and Master of Ceremonies, Emmy Award-winning news anchor Pat Harvey.

Motown: Celebrating the Music, the Magic, the Love, a Bristol Entertainment Production, is supported by Sony Music Group and The Berry Gordy Foundation for Truth and Justice.

Tickets for Motown: Celebrating the Music, the Magic, The Love ($29 - $99) are sold out. To be added to the waitlist, please emailed Ticket Services at tickets@thewallis.org. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills.

The Wallis is closely monitoring the ever-changing local health and safety environment carefully and addressing known health factors at the moment. Should plans change and any performance be required to be postponed or cancelled or if venue capacity limitations are instituted, ticket holders will be notified immediately with options for their purchased tickets per The Wallis' ticketing policies.

The health and safety of patrons, our staff, and artists inside and outside the venue are a top priority for The Wallis, which is requiring all patrons to provide, upon entry, proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 48 hours or a verifiable Antigen test within 24 hours from your performance date, along with a government issued photo ID. Facial masks, covering both the mouth and nose, are still required at all times while within the venue. The Wallis' health and safety protocols are also subject to change at the venue's sole discretion or in accordance with LA County and City of Beverly Hills regulations. Current Health & Safety Protocols and updates may also be accessed at TheWallis.org/Safety. Policies are subject to change.



About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

