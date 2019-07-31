The Wallis Presents SISTERS IN LAW

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, in association with Elizabeth Weber, Dale Franzen (Hadestown) and Don Franzen, presents the West Coast Premiere of SISTERS IN LAW, starring Tovah Feldshuh (Golda's Balcony, "The Walking Dead," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") as Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephanie Faracy (Hocus Pocus, The Great Outdoors with Dan Aykroyd and John Candy, "Sneaky Pete" and "Modern Family") as Sandra Day O'Connor. Directed by Patricia McGregor (Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Skeleton Crew), with an all-female design team, performances begin Wednesday, September 18 through Sunday, October 13, 2019, in The Wallis' Lovelace Studio Theater.

Written by Jonathan Shapiro, this new production, based on Linda Hirshman's New York Times bestseller, celebrates the friendship - and conflict -- between two modern-day legends who became the United States Supreme Court's first female justices. Sisters in Law transcends party, religion, and culture with a tale of Democrat Ginsburg and Republican O'Connor, two polar opposites, as they grapple with matters of the law and personal belief. Hirshman's book was lauded by NPR as "[A] funny ... and moving tale of two women so similar and yet so different." Single tickets are now available.

Sandra Day O'Connor, appointed by President Ronald Reagan, is the charismatic former Arizona State Senator, fond of compromise, who was raised to rope and ride on the Lazy-B Ranch. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, appointed by President Bill Clinton and called "Mother of the Feminist Movement," is a New York intellectual and former director of the ACLU's litigation strategy, eager to achieve gender equality as soon as possible. Almost immediately after Ginsburg's appointment, the women are confronted by a case that lays bare their most deeply held personal and political beliefs, pitting them against one another in a battle over the future of the Court, the soul of the country and the meaning of justice. Sisters in Law raises timely questions of how we can resolve our deepest differences.

"Sisters in Law is the story of two remarkable women," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor are two trailblazers whose influences on the Supreme Court and the country have been immense. This play is moving, funny and explores how we find agreement and hope in a partisan world."

Co-producers Elizabeth Weber, Dale Franzen and Don Franzen added "we are pleased to be working with The Wallis, not only because of their outstanding producing reputation and track record, but because our visions closely align for this timely work."

In addition to Director Patricia McGregor, Sister in Law's all-female design team includes Scenic Designer Rachel Myers, Costume Designer Melissa Trn, Lighting Designer Leigh Allen and Sound Designer Cricket Myers.

Subscription packages are currently available and single tickets are on sale for $60 each (prices subject to change). The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Sisters.





