The Verdi Chorus Extends Its First Online Concert Through April 27

Due to popular demand, the Verdi Chorus is extending its first online concert, a streaming of its Spring 2018 program The Force of Destiny led by Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, through April 27. The online concert was presented in place of the originally scheduled Verdi Chorus Live Concert on April 18 and 19 and is available on the Verdi Chorus website at https://www.verdichorus.org

Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum says, "It meant so much on a personal level to make this online concert happen, but I had no idea what the impact of seeing the concert in this way would have on me. Watching this as a member of the audience made me even more aware of what is so special about the Verdi Chorus, and the power of sharing this music with the world during this difficult time. In the few days since we launched the video stream, I've realized I'm not alone in feeling this way. People who have seen it now want to share it with their family and friends, from the West to the East Coast, and even overseas. It is in this spirit we can now share the music of the Verdi Chorus with an even larger audience."

As the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music for opera chorus, the concert features selections from three Verdi operas - La forza del destino, Nabucco, and the opening party scene of La Traviata - and concludes with beloved melodies from Strauss' Die Fledermaus.

How to watch:

The program features four guest soloists: soprano Shana Blake Hill, hailed by Opera News for her "flood of glorious sound," mezzo-soprano Karin Mushegain called "superb" by The New York Times, tenor Alex Boyer, celebrated in The San Francisco Chronicle for his "grit and vocal power," and baritone Ben Lowe, who returns to the Verdi Chorus by popular demand and who recently made his New York debut at BAM in Matthew Aucoin's opera Crossing.

Go to https://www.verdichorus.org

The Verdi Chorus prepares for concerts with rehearsals that take place every Monday night. There, an amazing thing happens as over 50 singers gather together from every walk of life to become the Verdi Chorus. This wide swath of people includes singers from 22 to 80 who come from a variety of professions, and yet have one thing in common: the desire to sing side by side each week and delve into the rich, dramatic world of opera. They in turn are joined by opera stars at the beginning of their careers, and college students who have just begun to realize their operatic gifts, as all of them become one under the direction of Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum. Each rehearsal is like a vocal master class.

Raising their voices together they become the lively entourage of renowned courtesan Violetta Valéry, the unruly crowd found inside the inn at Hornachuelos one fateful night, the weary but fiercely impassioned chorus of Hebrew slaves, and finally, the joyful guests of Prince Orlofsky in turn of the century Vienna.

Further demonstrating the organization's mission to provide performance opportunities to young professional singers, fifteen highly promising singers are hired as section leaders and rehearsal coaches. Known as the Fox Singers, named in memory of long-time Chorus and Board member Walter Fox, these singers assist the Artistic Director, provide direction for their sections in rehearsals, and have opportunities to perform as featured singers in performances. The Fox Singers, who also perform on occasion independently of the full Chorus and serve as a showcase for the singers and as ambassadors for the Verdi Chorus. Performances of special arias and ensembles have been presented at venues in Southern California including the Annenberg Beach House, The Broad Stage, the Huntington Library, and the Nixon Library.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You