The Vagrancy Announces A Call For Playwrights

Award-winning theatre company THE VAGRANCY will begin accepting submissions for its 2021/2022 writers' group on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. This year's theme is Truth and Relativity.

The Vagrancy's writing group is a nine-month-long development process that supports selected playwrights in the creation of new, original theatre. From October to May, the group will meet every other Wednesday evening (allowing for holiday breaks) to read and discuss the plays-in-progress. Selected playwrights are required to bring new work to each session and attend at least 12 of the 14 scheduled meetings. Each playwright will be paired with a director who will lead two developmental sessions with actors during the writing process: a First Read in January, and a Mini-Workshop in April. The process culminates in May/June with an in-depth workshop and staged readings of each new play as part of BLOSSOMING, The Vagrancy's new play festival. Selected playwrights will receive a $100 stipend after the conclusion of the festival. *All scheduled meetings and development sessions will have a virtual option for those who wish to remain socially distant. Proof of vaccination is required to participate in the Writers' Group.*

All pitches for this year's writers' group should tell a story inspired by the theme Truth and Relativity. We seek engrossing stories about captivating characters that will engage audiences emotionally as well as intellectually. From this program, 52 new full-length plays have been written. The plays have garnered awards and recognition including: O'Neill Finalists & Semi-Finalists, David Henry Hwang Writers Institute Playwriting Scholarship, Relentless Award Finalist, Bay Area Playwrights Festival Finalist & Semi-Finalist, Seven Devils Playwrights Finalist, and American Blues Theater Blue Ink Award Semifinalist. Most recently, John Guerra's 2018 BLOSSOMING play, THE LAST, BEST, SMALL TOWN had its World Premiere at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. The Vagrancy focuses on visceral theatre, and is particularly interested in stories with an element of poetry. Please visit thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested playwrights should submit a 1-page pitch outlining a new play, a writing sample, and a brief playwright's bio. Women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and playwrights with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please do not submit ideas for plays that have already been started; the writers' group is designed to support projects beginning with inception.

Submissions should be emailed to vagrantwritersgroup@gmail.com and nicolettepilar@gmail.com by the end of Friday, September 24th, 2021.