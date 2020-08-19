The Vagrancy Announces A CALL FOR PLAYWRIGHTS

This year's theme is History Repeats Itself.

Award-winning theatre company THE VAGRANCY will begin accepting submissions for its Ten Year Anniversary 2020/2021 writers' group on Monday, August 24, 2020. This year's theme is History Repeats Itself.

The Vagrancy's writing group is a nine month-long development process that supports selected playwrights in the creation of new, original theatre. From September to April, the group will meet every other Wednesday evening (allowing for holiday breaks) to read and discuss the plays-in-progress. Selected playwrights are required to bring new work to each session and attend at least 12 of the 14 scheduled meetings. Each playwright will be paired with a director who will lead two developmental sessions with actors during the writing process: a First Read in January, and a Mini-Workshop in April.

The process culminates in May with an in-depth workshop and staged readings of each new play as part of BLOSSOMING, The Vagrancy's new play festival. Selected playwrights will receive a $75 stipend after the conclusion of the festival. *All scheduled meetings, development sessions and the festival itself will be performed virtually until further notice.*

All pitches for this year's writers' group should tell a story inspired by the theme History Repeats Itself. We are especially interested in hearing proposals that provide an antidote to the current uncertainty we are all experiencing by reflecting elements of JOY in the pitch. We seek engrossing stories about captivating characters that will engage audiences emotionally as well as intellectually. The Vagrancy focuses on visceral theatre, and is particularly interested in stories with an element of poetry. Please visit thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested playwrights should submit a 1-page pitch outlining a new play, a writing sample, and a brief playwright's bio. Women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and playwrights with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please do not submit ideas for plays that have already been started; the writers' group is designed to support projects beginning with inception.

Submissions should be emailed to vagrantwritersgroup@gmail.com by the end of Friday, September 4th 2020.

