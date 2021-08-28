The Ultimate David Bowie Tribute Band, 'The Band That Fell to Earth' Will Take the Stage at the Bourbon Room

Experience the mind-blowing live tribute to David Bowie by The Band That Fell To Earth, featuring the stunning leadership and vocals of Julian Shah Tayler. Julian is internationally known for his spot on tribute, and has performed with, and for, numerous Bowie alumni. They will be performing Bowie's legendary album "Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars" in its entirety, as well as a career spanning retrospective of the Thin White Duke's greatest hits, at Hollywood's newest live event space, The Bourbon Room. Prepare for an incredible late night show, at a venue practically custom built to host a Bowie experience that's the next best thing to the real thing!

The Bourbon Room of Hollywood combines the best of LA theater, nightlife, and the rock and roll attitude that built the Sunset Strip. Located on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Bourbon Room is Hollywood's newest restaurant live entertainment destination. The menu features upscale comfort and bar food, craft cocktails and fine wine. Formerly home to the LA production of Rock of Ages, the Bourbon Room is also the gateway to a 200-seat custom-built theater, featuring cutting-edge production capabilities and a full-service bar. The Bourbon Room hosts live performances across a variety of genres, ranging from rock n' roll to stand-up comedy to immersive theatrical experiences. The Bourbon Room is currently home to Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five and the Tyranny of Evil Men. To check out more about the Bourbon room, visit their website at www.bourbonroomhollywood.com.