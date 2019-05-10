The Story Of Infamous Republican Strategist Lee Atwater Brought To Life In Hollywood Fringe Festival

When Lee Atwater passed away in 1991, he left behind a legacy that shaped the modern political landscape, and turned negative politics into the norm. Though he asked for forgiveness for his 'sins' on his deathbed (including attacks against politicians Tom Turnipseed, Gary Hart, and Michael Dukakis), the damage had been done. Premiering at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, "Son of a Bitch" is a new play that grapples with Atwater's role in the 1988 Bush/Quayle Presidential campaign, and his legacy.

"Without Atwater, politics today would be totally different," says director of the piece, Billy Ray Brewton. "Most believe, had Atwater not died, Clinton never would have won over Bush in 1992. Not only that, Atwater--a close confidant of George W Bush--posthumously inspired his campaign and presidency, which paved the way for our current administration." Fringe veteran Brewton, who wrote and directed the award-winning "A Beast/A Burden", met fellow Hollywood Fringe 2018 participant, playwright Lucy Gillespie at a Fringe networking event. The two hit it off immediately, becoming fans, then friends, and now collaborators.

Gillespie, who wrote the award winning HFF18 production "Keeping Up with the Prozorovs", is a native-born Brit. She became fascinated with the idea of "the Atwater mythology" after moving to the States in 2008. She says, "Maybe the most revolutionary thing we can do here is show that [Atwater] was not a genius or hero or anti-hero; but simply a man channeling insecurity and pain into ambition, the way Americans are taught." The man himself is played by actor Ben Hethcoat, star of last year's "A Beast/A Burden". "It's a bitch of a role," says Hethcoat. "But I'm excited by the challenge of figuring him out."

Additional cast members are David McElwee (NYC stage veteran; "Rory and the Devil", also at Fringe 2019); Corsica Wilson ("In A World", "L.A. Macabre"); Chloe Dworkin ("S.W.A.T."); and Luke Forbes ("Crown Heights", "Atlanta", "House of Cards"). The entire cast is an HFF18 reunion, made up of members from Brewton and Gillespie's 2018 productions.

"What's so great about this script is how universal its appeal is," continued Brewton. "It doesn't matter if you're a Democrat, a Republican, or neither - there's something here to learn about human nature and the pursuit of greatness at all costs.

"Son of a Bitch" kicks off June 6th with an 8:30pm preview, and performs: June 14th at 10pm; June 15th at 3pm; June 21st at 8pm; June 22nd at 11pm; June 26th at 5pm; and June 29th at 6:30pm. Performances are at The Broadwater Black Box (6322 Santa Monica Blvd.). Tickets are $20 (general admission) and available for purchase at http://www.hff19.org/6043.





