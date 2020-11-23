The Soraya Welcomes The Return Of The Chamber Music Society Of Lincoln Center In Front Row

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center returns to The Soraya-this time, virtually-with three newly curated full-length HD concerts from their Front Row series to enjoy with the family from the comfort of home beginning Friday, December 4 and continuing through Wednesday, December 9. These concert pairings feature soloists whose performances The New York Times has called "intensely committed" and the BBC has called the Society "prestigious beyond belief."



CMS Front Row was originally conceived in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to perform for live audiences in the concert hall. It was created to sustain audiences and provide a new way to experience this beautiful art form in a meaningful and innovative way, from the virtual "Front Row," in the comfort and safety of listeners' homes. This fall, in addition to the beautifully shot, carefully curated full-length performance videos, new content is being created to accompany and complement the archival concert series.



The Soraya's Executive Director, Thor Steingraber, will lead a post-performance discussion with the CMS Front Row artists following the Friday, December 4 at 5pm. Artists include Alessio Bax, Lucille Chung, Gloria Chien, and Arnaud Sussmann. Memberships to the Soraya start at $10 a month and can be purchased at https://www.thesoraya.org/support/membership/.



CMS Front Row marks the continuing growth of The Soraya's online offerings which began earlier this season with Niv Ashkenazi: Violins of Hope Musical Selections from The Soraya Stage in April, the commission of the world premiere of Martha Graham's Immediate Tragedy in June, the film premiere of DIAVOLO's This is Me: Letters from The Front Lines in July, and most recently Violins of Hope's farewell performance and a collaboration with KCET and PBS SoCal on the television broadcast of "A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt at The Soraya," featuring Aida Cuevas and La Marisoul.

