The Soraya Presents the Los Angeles Premiere of DISNEY IN CONCERT: THE SOUND OF MAGIC

Celebrating 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company featuring the New West Symphony, plus Gaby Moreno in encore performance.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Photo 4 Los Angeles Media Fund and Protozoa Pictures Team Up To Launch the LAMF / Protozoa Theater Fund

The Soraya Presents the Los Angeles Premiere of DISNEY IN CONCERT: THE SOUND OF MAGIC

The Walt Disney Animation Studio turns 100 this year, and to celebrate, The Soraya presents the Los Angeles debut of the creative powerhouse's official centenary spectacle! The evening includes film and music excerpts from dozens of beloved Disney films on the big screen. Disney aficionados of all ages and generations will feel the Walt Disney Animation Studios magic brought to life by the full orchestral sound of New West Symphony (NWS), led by Cal State Northridge Alumnus Richard Kaufman. 

One year in the making, this centenary celebration is a milestone event that The Soraya's Disney colleagues have just put the final touches on. While the program will not be shared in advance, The Soraya can confirm that this musical salute to the Walt Disney Company's creative legacy features hand-picked segments from the Disney catalog of animated films paired with glimpses from behind-the-scenes pulled from the fabled ‘Disney Vault.' 

“The films have evolved as times have changed, but the impact is enduring and shared by six generations worldwide,” said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director. “The Soraya and Walt Disney Studios are proud San Fernando Valley neighbors, and we salute the thousands of hard-working Valley men and women who are the backbone of the world's largest entertainment company.” 

Audiences will enjoy familiar favorites from Peter Pan, Beauty & The Beast, Alice in Wonderland, The Princess & The Frog, and Moana which will be brought to life in a live music pairing that marks the continuation of The Soraya's creative relationship with both Disney and New West Symphony. In the 2022/2023 Season, the orchestra performed the score of Disney's Aladdin live at The Soraya as the film played above the stage—giving audiences a unique and immersive Disney experience. 

Longtime Soraya favorite Gaby Moreno will join the evening in an encore performance of one of Disney's most iconic and beloved songs. More details will come as the event date approaches! 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cats Crawl Photo
Review: NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl

What did our critic think of NERVOUS UNICORNS at Cat's Crawl? Nervous Unicorns is a gripping world premiere play by Jake Sidney Cohen at The Cat’s Crawl in Hollywood. This is a meditative drama about a group of eight people who participate in recovery meetings and then, quite unexpectedly, a supernatural experience changes them all. A thoughtful production weary of cliches, Nervous Unicorns avoids the easy route of showing us a clear journey where, at the end, everyone is sober and healed. Instead, Jake Sidney Cohen writes with poetry, humor, and insight about the thorny, convoluted journey of addiction and recovery, about wrestling and coming to terms with yourself in a deep and profound way.

2
Original Musical MINORU: SCRAPE THE SKY Will Have Staged Reading in Los Angeles Photo
Original Musical MINORU: SCRAPE THE SKY Will Have Staged Reading in Los Angeles

Ben Ginsberg and Momo Akashi's original musical, MINORU: SCRAPE THE SKY, directed by Daniel Nakawatase will have its West Coast premiere reading at Los Angeles City College.

3
Michael Feinstein to Launch Center Theatre Group Residency With COMING HOME: THE HOLIDAY C Photo
Michael Feinstein to Launch Center Theatre Group Residency With COMING HOME: THE HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

After almost two decades away from the Mark Taper Forum, the incomparable Michael Feinstein returns with a Center Theatre Group residency under the banner of Feinstein’s at the Taper on Sunday, December 3 at 7 p.m. with Michael Feinstein in “Coming Home: The Holiday Celebration.” 

4
CHARTOR Entertainment, African Grove Institute for the Arts, and Los Angeles Inner City Cu Photo
CHARTOR Entertainment, African Grove Institute for the Arts, and Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center to Present World Premiere Readings

CHARTOR Entertainment, African Grove Institute for the Arts, and Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center will present world premiere readings from The Longwood Writers Workshop at LAICCC's Fall Celebration.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
The Way It Is...Now in Los Angeles The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)Tracker
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
A Very Die Hard Christmas in Los Angeles A Very Die Hard Christmas
Theatre 40 (12/10-12/20)
Fiesta Navidad in Los Angeles Fiesta Navidad
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/23-12/23)
Mulatto Math: Summing Up the Race Equation in America – A BFF Free Theatre Event – one night only! in Los Angeles Mulatto Math: Summing Up the Race Equation in America – A BFF Free Theatre Event – one night only!
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/17-11/17)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Los Angeles Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Pantages Theatre (7/09-7/28)
Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly in Los Angeles Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
Smothers Theatre (3/05-3/05)
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation in Los Angeles Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
Paul Linke stars in My Travails with Charley: A Tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly - A BFF Free Festival Closing Night Event in Los Angeles Paul Linke stars in My Travails with Charley: A Tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly - A BFF Free Festival Closing Night Event
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (11/19-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You