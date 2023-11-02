The Soraya Presents the Los Angeles Premiere of DISNEY IN CONCERT: THE SOUND OF MAGIC

Celebrating 100 Years of the Walt Disney Company featuring the New West Symphony, plus Gaby Moreno in encore performance.
POPULAR
The Walt Disney Animation Studio turns 100 this year, and to celebrate, The Soraya presents the Los Angeles debut of the creative powerhouse's official centenary spectacle! The evening includes film and music excerpts from dozens of beloved Disney films on the big screen. Disney aficionados of all ages and generations will feel the Walt Disney Animation Studios magic brought to life by the full orchestral sound of New West Symphony (NWS), led by Cal State Northridge Alumnus Richard Kaufman.
One year in the making, this centenary celebration is a milestone event that The Soraya's Disney colleagues have just put the final touches on. While the program will not be shared in advance, The Soraya can confirm that this musical salute to the Walt Disney Company's creative legacy features hand-picked segments from the Disney catalog of animated films paired with glimpses from behind-the-scenes pulled from the fabled ‘Disney Vault.'
“The films have evolved as times have changed, but the impact is enduring and shared by six generations worldwide,” said Thor Steingraber, The Soraya's Executive and Artistic Director. “The Soraya and Walt Disney Studios are proud San Fernando Valley neighbors, and we salute the thousands of hard-working Valley men and women who are the backbone of the world's largest entertainment company.”
Audiences will enjoy familiar favorites from Peter Pan, Beauty & The Beast, Alice in Wonderland, The Princess & The Frog, and Moana which will be brought to life in a live music pairing that marks the continuation of The Soraya's creative relationship with both Disney and New West Symphony. In the 2022/2023 Season, the orchestra performed the score of Disney's Aladdin live at The Soraya as the film played above the stage—giving audiences a unique and immersive Disney experience.
Longtime Soraya favorite Gaby Moreno will join the evening in an encore performance of one of Disney's most iconic and beloved songs. More details will come as the event date approaches!
Videos
|Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05) PHOTOS
|The Way It Is...Now
El Portal Theatre (11/04-11/04)
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|A Very Die Hard Christmas
Theatre 40 (12/10-12/20)
|Fiesta Navidad
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/23-12/23)
|Mulatto Math: Summing Up the Race Equation in America – A BFF Free Theatre Event – one night only!
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/17-11/17)
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Pantages Theatre (7/09-7/28)
|Trailblazing Women of Country: A Tribute to Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly
Smothers Theatre (3/05-3/05)
|Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
|Paul Linke stars in My Travails with Charley: A Tribute to Charles Nelson Reilly - A BFF Free Festival Closing Night Event
Santa Monica Playhouse Main Stage (11/19-11/19)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You