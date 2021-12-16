The Soraya Presents Yamato - The Drummers of Japan - Tenmei in January

With 150-200 performances a year worldwide, Yamato travels all over the world with Japan's traditional Wadaiko drums, putting its very souls into the unusual instruments, whose sound stirs the hearts of people everywhere. With the sound of the drums as a pulse or heartbeat, Yamato attempts to create the energy of life, which envelops the audience and performers. The pulse, carried down from antiquity, will resonate within all the bodies gathered at any given performance.



YAMATO based their new production on the concept of a??a'? or "Tenmei," a word first described by Confucius in an expression that translates as, "at fifty I knew the will of heaven." Since then, the word has taken on the meaning of "destiny," or the fate of life given by heaven. With the world shuttered due to COVID-19, the YAMATO drummers were forced to think about their destiny. The troupe returned to the Asuka Village, where they never ceased training and creating together.



Tickets start at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.