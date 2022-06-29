The Robey Theatre Company Presents THE PAUL ROBESON THEATRE FESTIVAL, Opening July 15

Summer's here, and it's time again for the biennial Paul Robeson Theatre Festival, presented by The Robey Theatre Company in association with The Los Angeles Theatre Center.

This year, the theme is Words & Wine, featuring staged readings of five brand-new plays commissioned by The Robey Theatre Company. The 2022 Paul Robeson Theatre Festival is the first time the public will experience these new works by emerging playwrights.

The intimate staged readings will be performed at The Los Angeles Theatre Center in historic Downtown L.A., 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013, in Theatre Four. Funding for the Robey Commissioned Plays Project is made possible through grants from The California Community Foundation L.A. Arts Recovery Fund, The Ford Foundation, The California Arts Council, and The Los Angeles County Arts Commission. One of these plays will be selected for full production by The Robey Theatre Company in Fall 2022.

All events are free on a first-come-first-served-basis. Reservations are required because of limited seating. Donations are welcomed and 100% of the contributions support the work of The Robey Theatre Company's ongoing mission to present stories about global Black experiences and foster a community of theatre actors and playwrights.

Each reading in the Festival will be followed by a Q&A.

Because of Los Angeles County pandemic guidelines, everyone is asked to wear a mask (except when eating or drinking) and provide proof of vaccination or recent negative Covid test results and government I.D.

Register for all events at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183377®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftherobeytheatrecompany.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or e-mail office@therobeytheatrecompany.org beginning July 1.