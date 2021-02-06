The Robey Presents An Evening Conversation With Blair Underwood

The next installment of The Robey Theatre Company's online series of Evening Conversations will be on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. PST, presented via Zoom. Blair Underwood will discuss the current and future state of the Theatre, the impact of the pandemic on the performing arts, and the response of the arts to the recent global uprising in support of racial and social justice. This will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Blair Underwood is a star across multiple performance platforms. He received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the Broadway revival of A Soldier's Play, which closed when Broadway was shuttered by the pandemic. Previously, he had appeared on Broadway in A Streetcar Named Desire and with the New York Shakespeare Festival in Measure for Measure.

Perhaps his greatest fame was achieved on television, with his star-making performance on L.A. Law, over the course of 149 episodes. He has continued to work consistently on television, with recent starring or recurring roles in Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madame C.J. Walker; Dear White People; Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; Quantico; When They See Us; and much more. He won a Daytime Emmy Award as a producer of the philanthropy-centered series Give.

Underwood has won the Grammy Award for Spoken Word Performance for An Inconvenient Truth.

He has appeared in over two dozen films (including Set It Off, Just Cause, Krush Groove, Bad Hair, Deep Impact, Madea's Family Reunion, more), produced many films and also directed (The Bridge to Nowhere).

He has also devoted himself to charitable work, notably for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and for Artists for a New South Africa.

An Evening Conversation with Blair Underwood will be moderated by Millena Gay, Special Events Producer for The Robey Theatre Company.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, February 26, 2021.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 27 years ago by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. The company is named after actor, activist and humanitarian Paul Robeson. Its emphasis is on telling stories of the global Black experience.

