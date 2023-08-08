Three time BMA nominee's The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are "the greatest front-porch blues band in the world".
POPULAR
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band comes to Beach Life, September 23.
Three time BMA nominee's The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are "the greatest front-porch blues band in the world". They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today.
He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.
Their latest record Dance Songs For Hard Times went #1 on the Billboard, iTunes and Sirius XM Blues Charts and was produced by Grammy winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton). The record is critically acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Relix, Popmatters, Guitar World, American Songwriter, No Depression, Glide, Wide Open Country, Paste, American Blues Scene and many more!
Videos
|Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16) PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
|The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03) CAST
|KINKY BOOTS
James R. Armstrong Theatre (8/05-8/19)
|A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)
|Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)
|FABULATION. Or the Re-Education of Undine
The Hudson Theatres - Backstage (8/25-9/17)
|Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (2/03-2/03)
|Theatricum Botanicum 50th Anniversary Season
Theatricum Botanicum (6/10-10/07)
|Pippin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/13)
|A League Of Their Own Drive-In Movie Night
Electric Dusk Drive-In -- Old Sears Parking Lot (8/12-8/12)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You