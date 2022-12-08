The Progressive Contemporary Dance of Gibney Company To Make Los Angeles Debut at USC
The world-class, New York-based contemporary dance company's performance at historic Bovard Auditorium is free and open to the public.
Visions and Voices, USC's premiere arts and humanities program, will present the Gibney Company on Friday, January 20, 2023. The world-class, New York-based contemporary dance company's performance at historic Bovard Auditorium is free and open to the public.
"Gibney Company's evolution has been inspired by our vision of creating a contemporary dance company whose artists reflect a diversity of experiences and backgrounds," explains Gina Gibney, artistic director of Gibney Company and the founder, director, and CEO of the Gibney performing arts and social justice organization.
Gibney Company director Gilbert T Small II adds, "Over the last two years, we've brought some of New York's and the world's most renowned choreographers into our studios to create new work, or to explore fresh dimensions in existing pieces. We are inspired by their dedication to excellence and excited to share our artistry with new and diverse audiences."
The show will feature the following commissioned repertory:
- Yag 2022 is the company premiere of a reimagining of Ohad Naharin's acclaimed 1996 work for Batsheva Dance Company. It features six dancers whose relationships are gradually revealed through the work's deft storytelling incorporating dance, speech, visual symbolism, and imaginative staging.
- A Measurable Existence by Yin Yue delves into how we discover aspects of ourselves by discovering others. The moment we realize our journeys parallel, intersect, repel, or collide with others' experiences, we begin a new understanding of our own existence that may frighten, challenge, and, at the same time, sustain us.
We invite the community to join us for a powerful evening of connection, exhilaration, and inspiration through dance, followed by an intimate conversation with Gina Gibney, Gilbert T Small II, and dancers, known as artistic associates, who are both artists and activists.
The Gibney organization supports movement-based artists in every aspect of their creative development: classes, residencies, low-cost rental space, and entrepreneurial training and incubation. By deploying resources and bringing together communities, the organization aims to ignite a cultural renaissance that has ripple effects for society far beyond the studio and stage.
Says Gibney, "Our aim is to chart a path for the future of dance as a powerful art form and an act of meaningful expression, and to connect with audiences in New York and beyond."
Gibney, Small, and artistic associates are available for advance and in-town interviews. Please contact Visions and Voices to make arrangements.
Get more information about the event and make free reservations at visionsandvoices.usc.edu.
