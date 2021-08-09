The Ojai Art Center to Host Staged Reading Of Tom Eubanks' New Play WATCHERS

Local playwright Tom Eubanks gives the public a sneak-peek of his new play, "Watchers." The Ojai Art Center Theater hosts a pay-what-you-can staged reading on Friday, August 20 at 7 p.m..

Private eyes, Bradley and Lucky, stake out a beach house in a second-floor, unoccupied condominium under construction. A routine domestic assignment on a rainy southern California night turns topsy-turvy, when their employer, stripper-turned-private-eye Lena Masterson, shows up. Unable to avoid the snare of good guys doing bad things their friendship unravels.

Following the reading the audience will have the opportunity to provide feedback on this play in development. The playwright hopes to move the play to the next level towards performance.

Eubanks worked as a California-licensed private investigator for 45 years. He retired in March, 2020, to write full-time.