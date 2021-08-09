Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ojai Art Center to Host Staged Reading Of Tom Eubanks' New Play WATCHERS

pixeltracker

Local playwright Tom Eubanks gives the public a sneak-peek of his new play, “Watchers.”

Aug. 9, 2021  

Local playwright Tom Eubanks gives the public a sneak-peek of his new play, "Watchers." The Ojai Art Center Theater hosts a pay-what-you-can staged reading on Friday, August 20 at 7 p.m..

Private eyes, Bradley and Lucky, stake out a beach house in a second-floor, unoccupied condominium under construction. A routine domestic assignment on a rainy southern California night turns topsy-turvy, when their employer, stripper-turned-private-eye Lena Masterson, shows up. Unable to avoid the snare of good guys doing bad things their friendship unravels.

Following the reading the audience will have the opportunity to provide feedback on this play in development. The playwright hopes to move the play to the next level towards performance.

Eubanks worked as a California-licensed private investigator for 45 years. He retired in March, 2020, to write full-time.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Syndee Winters Photo
Syndee Winters

More Hot Stories For You

  • TheatreSquared Announces The Arkansas New Play Festival
  • Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS Opens at the Royal Theatre Next Month
  • TheatreSquared's AMERICAN MARIACHI Begins August 4th
  • MARIE & ROSETTA Now On Stage At Arkansas Rep Through August 1st