The Music Center Welcomes Paul Taylor Dance Company

The Music Center's presentation of Paul Taylor Dance Company will offer audiences a host of experiences in which they can engage with the world-renowned modern dance company. Five in-person performances (June 16-20, 2021), part of the return of live experiences at The Music Center, will feature the West Coast premiere of Abraham's critically-acclaimed 2019 work, Only the Lonely, set to the music of Shirley Horn, and the beloved and iconic Taylor work, Promethean Fire created in 2002 after 9/11, which suggests that even after cataclysmic events, the human spirit finds renewal and emerges triumphant.

As part of this dance residency, The Music Center is celebrating art as social engagement-between those who perform and those who witness performance-through an innovative digital experience. In a technological first for both The Music Center and Paul Taylor Dance Company, the public, both in person and at home, will participate in a one-of-a-kind interactive experience called The Music Center's Body Language. Via question prompts, the public as well as Paul Taylor Dance Company members will contribute their thoughts about dance, plus meaningful moments and memories of live performances that inspire and move them. These contributions will become visual scapes depicting signature and iconic Paul Taylor movements.

These visual scapes will be publicly available for download on musiccenter.org, allowing everyone in Los Angeles and the world to enjoy the digital moment. The Music Center's Body Language reestablishes that unspoken connection and energy between audience and performer that was sorely missed during the pandemic. The innovative digital experience is a creation of MAP Design Lab, in collaboration with The Music Center and Paul Taylor Dance Company, and will change each evening, creating a one-of-a-kind, interactive opportunity. Both prior to and after the performances, and during the Sunday night free livestream, this interactive interplay will be showcased on the LED screens on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, as well as on screens at home.

Limited tickets are still available at musiccenter.org. Tickets are sold as a pod of four tickets. The Sunday evening performance (June 20) will be livestreamed FREE for the public at musiccenter.org.