The Music Center Launches DANCE AT DUSK A New Outdoor Dance Series

While keeping true to its commitment to the health and safety of its staff, patrons and artists, The Music Center will welcome back limited audiences in a safe manner to enjoy live performances with a new outdoor series called Dance at Dusk. Presented as part of the 18th season of its Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center and programmed by TMC Arts, Dance at Dusk will showcase four paid ticketed dance presentations on a new stage in Jerry Moss Plaza.

Following all Los Angeles County Department of Public Heath guidelines, Dance at Dusk will offer a unique balance of traditional and modern dance engagements starring the very best in American dance. The series starts with the debut of "The Super Villainz: A Tap Dance Act for the Modern Age" featuring Dormeshia, Jason Samuels Smith and Derick K. Grant (May 26-30, 2021), three of the world's most influential tap dancers performing with a Jazz trio. Leading into the engagement and to celebrate National Tap Dance Day on May 25, 2021, and the ultimate unity between music and motion, TMC Arts will transform Jerry Moss Plaza into The Super Villainz Tap Dance Park; free advance reservations will be required for limited public entry. As part of the kick-off celebration, guests will have the opportunity to experience famous tap dance films on the Plaza's giant LED screens while special floors installed for tap dancing will allow them to explore their own rhythms in a safe manner.

The Dance at Dusk series continues with American Ballet Theatre (June 2-6, 2021), followed by the long-awaited returns of Paul Taylor Dance Company, including a West Coast premiere (June 16-20, 2021), and Alonzo King LINES Ballet (July 14-18, 2021) to The Music Center. Southern California native and New York City Ballet (NYCB) principal dancer Tiler Peck joins LINES Ballet as a special guest, performing in the live premiere of a solo work created for her by Alonzo King, as well as a new duet with her NYCB colleague, Roman Mejia. Each Dance at Dusk performance will run approximately one hour and will be presented without intermission. To complement the performances, some companies will provide short talks between or after the repertoire to discuss the inspirations behind each piece.

Pending final approval from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, all Dance at Dusk programs will take place on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center with performances starting at 7:30 p.m. There will be limited seating in a pod of four seats for ticketed audiences, who can watch the engagements live. Alternatively, audiences may choose to purchase a pod of four for lawn seating (blankets encouraged) in Grand Park to watch a live simulcast; the simulcast will be shown in the park on a 23' x 16' LED screen. All pods are socially distanced with a minimum of six feet between pods on all four sides; only one household per pod is permitted per County guidelines. Home audiences will be able to watch a free livestream of each Sunday evening program on musiccenter.org.

"As an organization, we know the transformative power of dance-its energy has the ability to revive the soul, help us forget our worries and bring joy back to our lives. Whether we present dance onstage or online, The Music Center has fully embraced its role as the lead presenter of dance in Southern California, and we are thrilled to welcome audiences back to enjoy this dynamic artform live," said Rachel Moore, president and CEO of The Music Center. "This past year has been like no other-it has changed our lives in unexpected ways; yet, our County and our community have been resilient in meeting this challenge. The Music Center has long been preparing for this moment and has taken significant measures to offer the best and safest possible experience for guests on our campus."

"With a mixture of new and beloved works, Dance at Dusk is the high-octane way to enjoy live dance, once again, at The Music Center. Safety is our top priority, and we plan to program our spaces and places with safe arts experiences that will inspire, delight and surprise," added Josephine Ramirez, executive vice president, TMC Arts. "Beyond great performances, we're excited to help Angelenos get back on their feet dancing so we'll kick off this series with a way for people not only to celebrate this uniquely American artform-a fusion of West African and Irish dance-but also to enjoy this amazing opportunity to tap outside together on Jerry Moss Plaza."

In line with The Music Center's mission to deepen the cultural lives of Angelenos, TMC Arts will supplement the programming with free activities that make each presentation an experience. From arts learning presentations and free classes with field experts for young people, to talks for ticket buyers, these events will offer the public ways to learn more about the dance companies and the repertoire and, in some cases, join in the artmaking themselves. Additional details will be announced.

Given health and safety protocols, The Music Center will make a limited number of tickets available for the public to attend Dance at Dusk performances in person outdoors at The Music Center or in Grand Park. All aspects of the presentations were designed in accordance with state and Los Angeles County guidelines. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be sold onsite. No proof of testing or vaccine is required. Guests must wear a face mask while at The Music Center and in Grand Park and will enter and exit at designated locations. They must self-check their personal health prior to entry; signage will be posted reminding visitors who may be experiencing COVID-related symptoms that they should not enter the premises. Restrooms on Jerry Moss Plaza and in Grand Park will be open to ticketed guests; there will be no sales of food and beverage, and no outside food will be permitted. In accordance with CDC and Los Angeles County Department of Public Health directives, The Music Center has been working behind-the-scenes in preparation for when events resume live in its venues and is embracing new measures, protocols and procedures to minimize risk for its guests and employees. All tickets will be digital for these engagements and will be scanned by usher staff onsite. Self-parking will be available in The Music Center Main Campus Garage, accessible via the Grand Avenue entrance. Valet parking will not be open.

Ticket prices for The Music Center's Dance at Dusk outdoor series are tiered per experience and sold as a pod of four tickets only for a single household unit. Tickets for Jerry Moss Plaza seating range from $150 (rear section) per pod to $275 (front section) per pod, depending on the day of the week. For lawn seating at Grand Park, pods (four tickets) are $40 per pod (Wednesdays and Thursdays) or $60 per pod (Fridays and Saturdays); no Sunday simulcasts will be offered in Grand Park. Tickets go on sale on April 21, 2021. To purchase ticket pods and for information, call (213) 972-0711 or visit musiccenter.org. Advance sales only; tickets will not be available for purchase on-site.

Recently, The Music Center announced it became the first performing arts organization in the nation to earn the UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air Quality. The Music Center underwent an extensive assessment process to earn the verification, demonstrating that each of its four venues-Walt Disney Concert Hall, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Mark Taper Forum and Ahmanson Theatre-as well as Grand Park's administrative office and The Music Center Annex, has excellent indoor air quality (IAQ). Please visit musiccenter.org/safety for information about The Music Center's safety and security measures.