The Music Center Announces PALERMO PALERMO Cancellation

Citing the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), German dance company Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch has cancelled its North American tour, including the upcoming performances of Palermo Palermo scheduled for April 17-19, 2020, at The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. The Los Angeles engagement had been a presentation by Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center.

Ticketholders will be contacted by The Music Center to arrange ticket accommodation, with the option to donate the value of their tickets as a charitable contribution, exchange or credit toward future performances, or for a refund of the ticket purchase including fees. Patrons may also contact the box office directly by calling (213) 972-0711 or emailing tickets@musiccenter.org for more information.





