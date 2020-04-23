The Michelle Danner Acting Studio Offers Kids & Teens Online Acting Classes

Keep your children & teens active while they participate in exciting & engaging real-time live online acting classes with their coach and classmates.

ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES OFFERED

*Acting & Improvisation -

*Singing & musical theater-

*Create you own youtube channel-content creation-

*How to use your Anxiety to manifest your Potential.

Classes are held in virtual classrooms hosted by Zoom.

ACTING & IMPROVISATION INTERACTIVE ONLINE CLASSES FOR CHILDREN & TEENS

In this online interactive class, students will develop a solid acting technique and foundation. Working on fun improvisational games & exercises. Students will also work on auditioning for film and television material and practice auditioning techniques. They will also be working on scenes & monologues from comedy to drama.

Every Saturday 9 am - 11 am PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks starting May 2nd

Every Saturday 12:30pm - 2:30pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks starting May 2nd

Every Saturday 10 am - 12 pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks starting June 6th

Every Friday 10 am - 12 pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks starting June 19th

Ages 8 - 12 years, Ages 13 - 17 years

click here to reserve your spot and pay

SINGING & MUSICAL THEATER ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS

Ages 8 - 12 years, Ages 13 - 17 years

This interactive online singing and musical theater class focuses on singing, and acting. In-depth musical theater training, song preparation/vocal performance, and scene work.

Work on improving your vocal range, ear training, breath techniques and much more. Learn to sing harmony and melody while developing your unique voice by using your favorite songs and recording artists.

Join the fun with your new creative community.

Every Sunday, 11 am - 12:30 pm PST $400 for 8 weeks ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES

Ages 8 - 12 years, Ages 13-17

Click here to reserve your spot and pay

CREATE YOUR OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL CONTENT CREATION-ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES

Ages 8 - 12 years, Ages 13-17

Be the star of your own show with a YouTube channel you create yourself.

At the beginning of the week, students will learn how to utilize fundamental YouTube features and create content around their specific passion or interest.

At the end of the week, students will have learned to create their YouTube channel from scratch, configure their live stream, engage a live audience on Twitch, and create engaging content for YouTube.

Plan a production schedule, write the script, set up your lighting, and add special effects as you edit. Create custom thumbnails and channel graphics.

Learn how to post your polished pieces and build an audience, then shoot one final video in any style you choose.

Every Sunday 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks

Every Sunday 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks

How to use your Anxiety to manifest your Potential-Online interactive Classes

- Act on the motivational message behind your anxiety.

- Address the cognitive, biochemical and structural aspects of anxiety to experience immediate and long term results.

- End anxiety by tapping into your inner wisdom to discover your true path in life.

Experience proven tools and techniques to rewire the brain so that a new normal can be achieved.

Build your own anxiety relief toolkit choosing from ancient practices proven throughout the millennia

Saturdays from 10am - 11:30am --PST Los Angeles time Cost: $ 250 for 4 weeks - $ 400 for 8 weeks ONLINE INTERACTIVE CLASSES

Just enter the amount and we will put you in the class manually once the payment is confirmed.

CLASSES ARE HELD IN VIRTUAL CLASSROOMS HOSTED BY ZOOM.

Click here to reserve your spot and pay





