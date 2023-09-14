The Makaha Sons Come to the Downey Theatre in October

Kicking off Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle’s Aloha Everywhere Concert Series at the Downey Theatre between October 20, 2023 and May 18, 2024, The Makaha Sons return to the Los Angeles area, for one night only on Friday, October 20, 2023 at 8 p.m.

The Makaha Sons have championed the rich heritage of Hawaiian culture, garnering numerous accolades both at home in Hawai’i and across the mainland U.S. This commitment to keeping traditional Hawaiian music alive has not only resonated with audiences worldwide but has also been repeatedly recognized by their peers within the music industry.

Upcoming artists in the Aloha Everywhere Concert Series include (bios attached): Robert Cazimero on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 3 p.m.; The Dennis Kamakahi Music Festival, featuring David Kamakahi, Kawika Kahiapo, Patrick Landeza, Jon Yamasato, Hosted by Brook Mahealani Lee on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at 3 p.m.; and Mark Yamanaka, Kūpaoa & Hoku Zuttermeister on Saturday, May 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Aloha Everywhere Concert Series individual and subscription tickets for all four concert are available at Click Here.

The Makaha Sons have been showered with countless Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, a testament to their timeless discography and their unwavering dedication to Hawai’i’s unique musical identity. In 2007, they carved out a distinctive landmark in the music industry, being the inaugural recipients of the Na Hoku Hanohano award for Best DVD. Three years later, they were celebrated with the Lifetime Achievement Award, further sealing their legacy. Their illustrious journey reached a bright highlight in 2013 when they were honored with induction into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame.

Boasting an impressive catalog of 22 CDs, their melodious symphonies have resonated in concert halls around the globe. From the prestigious Carnegie Hall in New York City to performances in Washington D.C., Mexico, Canada, Japan, and even before the President and Vice-President of the United States in Hawai’i, the Makaha Sons have left indelible imprints on hearts worldwide.

Today, The Makaha Sons stand proudly as one of Hawai’i’s most esteemed Hawaiian musical groups, continuing to nurture and expand the legacy of the traditional Hawaiian sound. Their distinctive harmonies, rich in depth and vibrancy, resonate uniquely, showcasing their singular creative prowess. On stage, their captivating presence is infused with engaging humor, winning the affection of countless fans across the globe.

Let the legacy of Hawaiian Music continue with founding member of The Makaha Sons, Jerome Koko who remains as the frontman, vocals, and 12-string guitar along with Kimo Artis, on vocals and electric bass and Hanale Ka'anapu on vocals and 6-string guitar. The extremely talented trio vows and adheres to the magic of the classic Makaha Sons sound, which is a blend of melodic intricacies, syrupy boldness of harmonies, and of vibrant musical Hawaiian storytelling.

"We are excited to bring the Aloha Everywhere Music Series to Downey. Hawaiian music fans will enjoy our upcoming line-up as we bring culture, dance, and aloha everywhere," noted Patrick Landeza, Executive Director of HIC Lifestyle.

The Aloha Everywhere Concert Series, presented by Hawaiian Island Creations (HIC) Lifestyle, started as a small surf shop on Oahu’s Windward shore. Through a commitment to quality, service and aloha spirit, the brand has built a reputation as an icon of Hawaiian surfing recognized throughout the world. The retail chain has grown to include seventeen stores across three islands, providing authentic Hawaiian surf gear to both locals and visitors alike and they subsequently branched out into the world of presenting Hawaiian music’s top artists, bringing excellent music, cultivating community, and nurturing culture by spreading aloha everywhere.