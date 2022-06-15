The Lyric Hyperion Theatre Presents THE STREAMING-VERSE OF MADNESS: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

The Lyric Hyperion Theatre presents the WORLD PREMIERE of The Streaming-verse of Madness: An Unauthorized Musical Parody opening on July 7, 2022 at the newly renovated Lyric Hyperion Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

The Streaming-verse of Madness, the first in a regular series of in-house musical productions with a live band at the Lyric Hyperion, is an original unauthorized musical parody created by artistic director Brandon Wood whose 20 years in the entertainment industry include Broadway and off-Broadway productions in New York City. Musical supervisor Pete White's credits include UK and US tours of LES MISERABLES, Hairspray and Kinky Boots.

The show hilariously incorporates familiar pop culture references from The Walking Dead, The Office, The Bachelorette and more, and includes classic songs from the pop, rock, R&B, and top-40 charts.

The premiere doubles as the official re-opening of the Lyric Hyperion Theatre - a Silverlake landmark for 20 years that was nearly lost as a result of the pandemic.

Under the leadership of Brandon Wood and Kaela Green, who took over the operation in November of 2021, the Lyric has undergone major renovations including an updated cabaret style theater with a new raised stage, catwalk, and upgraded sound and lights.

The Lyric Hyperion also boasts the Bravo Bistro, a new restaurant that features a touchless ordering system available via QR code on tables throughout the theater and patio. Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, bites and desserts will be available at the show as well as themed menu items and a full beer and wine menu.

THE STREAMING-VERSE OF MADNESS: AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY

July 7 - July 24, 2022

Thursdays - 7pm

Fridays & Saturdays - 7pm & 9:30pm

Sundays - 4pm & 7pm

Tickets: $20-48

https://www.lyrichyperion.com/shows/dr-strange-in-the-streaming-verse-of-madness

Lyric Hyperion Theatre and Bravo Bistro

2106 Hyperion Ave

Los Angeles, California

www.lyrichyperion.com