The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine Launch Hollywood Bowl Supper To Go

The Los Angeles Philharmonic and Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine announced the launch of Hollywood Bowl Supper To Go, beginning Thursday, June 11, 2020. This offering allows Bowl fans to bring the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine experience into their own homes with James Beard Award-winners Caroline Styne and Suzanne Goin presenting delicious meals prepared daily in the on-site kitchen and wine pairings from the Bowl's extensive list.

Customers can order their favorite Hollywood Bowl Supper to Go meal and wine online and select a 45-minute window as their pickup time. After customers arrive in the Hollywood Bowl's main parking lot, the meal will be brought to their vehicle and placed in the trunk. Payment is made in advance for a completely safe, contactless pickup. To ensure availability, ordering the day before is encouraged, but limited options may be available up to 3pm for same-day ordering.

Menu options feature six different three-course meals, a family-style barbecue meal for two, and á la carte selections such as Spanish fried chicken, summer squash gratin, Alaskan halibut, and more. The wine list, hand-selected by Caroline Styne, offers Old and New World varietals and a wine package of four bottles.

"We are beyond thrilled to be able to provide a little bit of the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine experience to our guests in the comfort of their own home and to keep that connection with them until we can all be together again next summer," states Caroline Styne.

"The experience provided by Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine is an integral part of the Bowl tradition," said Gail Samuel, Hollywood Bowl President and LA Phil COO. "Though the 2020 season has been cancelled, we're delighted that we can bring back a part of the joy for Bowl fans who are missing their summer nights and allow our guests to recreate this piece of being at the Bowl."

Hollywood Bowl Supper to Go begins Thursday, June 11, with pickups from 4 to 7pm. Customers can begin placing orders beginning Tuesday, June 9.

For more information, and to browse the complete menu, click the following link: HollywoodBowl.com/togo

