The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association Presents Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine For The 2019 Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced today details of the menus for the 2019 Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine season. Now into the fourth year with award winners chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne, Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine promises exceptional dining for visitors to the iconic venue. Goin and Styne's culinary history has defined Los Angeles tastes since 1998 when they opened Lucques, their flagship restaurant. At the Hollywood Bowl, their California-inspired offerings, which include three restaurants and three marketplaces in addition to menus for the Terrace and Garden Boxes, are created by four-time James Beard Foundation award winner Suzanne Goin in tandem with the exceptional wine and beer programs curated by Caroline Styne, the recipient of the James Beard Foundation's 2018 Outstanding Restaurateur of the Year award. Overseeing the broad range of dining options serving Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine's thousands of nightly guests is Executive Chef Jeff Rogers.

Boasting over a dozen new dishes introduced by Suzanne Goin for 2019, the Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine experience offers a diverse array of menu items, served at many locations within the venue.

Returning for the 2019 season are the fan-favorite Winemaker Wednesdays and Sunday Market Tastings - an eight-week program of complimentary wine tastings at the Plaza Marketplace with guest winemakers, importers, sommeliers, and breweries hand-selected by Caroline Styne.

Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine's many dining options include three sit-down restaurants, street-food kiosks, pre-ordered picnic boxes, and a full-service dinner delivered to your box seat. For private events, Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine also provides catering at several locations for groups both large and small.

photo credit Rob Stark

New additions for the 2019 Hollywood Bowl Food + Wine portfolio are broken down below:

Supper in Your Seats - Available by pre-order online up to 4PM the day before a performance, Supper in Your Seats offers curated three-course dinners or customized meals from à la carte selections delivered right to your box seats.

Menu Highlight: The 101 - red and green little gems with cucumbers, Meyer lemon, cherry tomatoes, and basil buttermilk; choice of strozzapreti pasta with tomato, pancetta, parmesan cream, and garlic breadcrumbs or chicken under a brick with sweet corn succotash and cherry tomato brown butter; and ricotta cheesecake with blueberries and lemon curd for dessert.

Newly available Supper in Your Seats items for 2019 include:

moroccan chopped salad with kale, chickpeas, golden raisins, and charmoula

watermelon and peach salad with wild arugula, thai basil, and shaved ricotta salata

chicken under a brick with pecorino pudding, spinach, and Meyer lemon salmoriglio

braised beef shortrib with pappa pomodoro, lemon ricotta, black olives, and pine nuts

Ann's Wine Bar by a.o.c - Showcasing a wine list personally curated by Caroline Styne, Los Angeles' favorite wine bar comes to life at the Hollywood Bowl with a wine-friendly menu of artisanal cheese and charcuterie, signature vintner's and farmer's plates, grilled flatbreads, market-fresh salads, and a.o.c.-style fish and meats. There are also craft brews and farmers' market-driven cocktails made with soju and other wine-based liquors.

Newly available Ann's Wine Bar by a.o.c. items for 2019 include:

grilled flatbread with asparagus wilted leeks, tallegio, mint, and pistachios

prawns with yellow tomato confit, sofrito, and parsley aioli

halibut with green rice, rajas, crème fraiche, and squash blossoms

the backyard - The al fresco dining area, adjacent to the amphitheater, is flanked by two large wood-burning grills and offers an updated seasonal market-driven menu of summer salads, an extensive raw bar, and side dishes in addition to the wood-grilled selection of fresh fish, seafood, organic chicken, chops, and steaks.

Newly available items for the backyard in 2019 include:

smoked sturgeon toasts with potato, cucumber, and dill cream

seafood cocktail with avocado, chips, and backyard hot sauce

swordfish with turkish couscous salad, pistachios, and charmoula

rib-eye steak with tomato toast, capers, olives, and ricotta salata

Picnic Boxes - All five of Suzanne Goin's complete picnic boxes can be pre-ordered a day before a concert and picked up at the Plaza Marketplace or delivered to your box seats.

Menu Highlight: The All American - fried chicken with buttermilk dressing; summer bean and cherry tomato chow chow; potato salad with mustard and scallions; cornbread with honey butter; and cornmeal shortcake with summer berries and mint.

Kitchen 22 - Made-to-order beef and veggie burgers, suzanne's spanish fried chicken, grilled comté cheese on larder sourdough, and savory sandwiches anchor the hollywood bowl's tribute to american classic fare.

Menu Highlight: classic, double-bacon cheeseburgers

Marketplaces - Three Marketplace locations - Plaza, East, and West - specialize in "grab-and-go" salads, hot entrées that include rotisserie chicken, mac 'n' cheese, as well as other picnic-style sandwiches and cheese plates. The west-side Marketplace includes a sushi bar where chefs prepare premium sushi, available for pre-order or to purchase on-site.

Showcasing the best of Goin and Styne's casual Larder café-marketplace, these Hollywood Bowl venues also feature a large selection of hand-picked wines, craft beers, sodas, and waters, as well as salty and sweet snacks including cookies and brownies, candy, nuts, and crackers.

Menu Highlight: sukie bowl, spicy pork, pickled vegetables, and jasmine rice

Lucques at the Circle - This is a full-service dining experience for Pool Circle subscribers, showcasing a seasonal made-to-order menu and exceptional wine list styled from the award-winning cuisine of Lucques.

Menu Highlight: scallops with arroz negro, cherry tomato sofrito, scallion, and rouille

Street Food and Snacks - Authentic street foods can be found throughout the grounds of the Hollywood Bowl, including a diverse range of multi-cultural foods of Los Angeles, from street tacos, gourmet pizzas, BBQ, house-smoked brisket, honey cornbread, and gourmet sandwiches to confections and signature desserts at the Sweet Shop.





