The Los Angeles LGBT Center to Host Performances of THE MISMATCH GAME

Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game first took the Renberg Theatre by storm in 2004 at the community-friendly ticket price of $15, and that has never changed. Eighteen years later, the unstoppable comedy phenomenon is set to pass the $200,000 mark in money raised for the Los Angeles LGBT Center. It's time once again to "get ready to match the stars!" as The MisMatch Game takes the stage at the LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre for two riotously unpredictable performances on Saturday, May 21, at 8pm and Sunday, May 22, at 7pm.



Creator, co-producer, and host Dennis Hensley will be joined onstage by a panel of some of LA's most creative, outrageous, and unhinged comic minds. Since its debut in 2004, The MisMatch Game has raised more than $180,000. The evenings will include kitschy prizes for volunteer contestants from the audience. Hensley and company are once again generously donating the proceeds to benefit the Center's full range of free and low-cost programs and services. Casting news will be posted at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre as it becomes available. All appearances are subject to change.



The MisMatch Game is a Los Angeles cult favorite, regularly drawing multitudes of fans to its irregularly scheduled gigs at the Renberg Theatre. The Los Angeles Times called this outrageous parody of the classic '70s game show, "Witty, ribald ... an adventure in surrealist era-bending." The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."



General admission is $15, and tickets are available online at www.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. Proof of covid vaccination, ID, and indoor masking will be required (protocols subject to change). The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free underground parking is available.

Dennis Hensley recently served as executive producer/showrunner on the Bounce TV comedy series BRKDWN. He has also been a staff writer on Fashion Police (E!), The Big Gay Sketch Show (Logo), and Lovespring International with Jane Lynch (Lifetime). He was one of Kathy Griffin's "Main Gays" on Season One of Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List and served as a consultant on RuPaul's Drag Race. He is the author of the novels Screening Party and Misadventures in the (213).