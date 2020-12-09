The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle to Combine 2020 and 2021 Into One Award Consideration Period

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has released a statement addressing the 2020/2021 award consideration period.

See the statement below!

Greetings from the members of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle. We hope all of you in L.A.'s theater community are staying well. Due to the difficulties of the past year, the LADCC has decided to combine 2020 and 2021 into one award consideration period. The group will make any further determinations based on what the theater world looks like in 2021. The LADCC will also be honoring online/streaming productions taking place during this pandemic. Awards aside, we want to take this opportunity to thank the artists whose online work has kept the hope and spirit of L.A. theater alive in this trying time. We are inspired by the resilience of our local theater companies and artists as they continue to find ways to keep on creating, and we look forward to seeing our artistic community together again in the near future.

Best wishes to all for a safe and happy holiday season.