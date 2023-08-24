The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's THE WINTER'S TALE Opens Tomorrow

Love, betrayal, and the power of redemption collide in Shakespeare's enchanting tale.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's The Winter's Tale opens August 25!

Love, betrayal, and the power of redemption collide in Shakespeare's enchanting tale of family, loss, renewal, and reunion in The Winter's Tale.

Directed by Lauren Johansen and produced by LBSC Artistic Director Holly Leveque, the show runs from August 25th - September 16th at the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $23, students $13. No food or drink in the venue.




