The Long Beach Shakespeare Company's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST to Open This Week

The Helen Borgers Theater Home of The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present Love's Labour's Lost, written by William Shakespeare, directed by Maren English, produced by Holly Leveque.

Games, hilarity and matters of the heart take center stage in this fun and fast moving romantic Shakespearean comedy. After taking a vow to avoid women and commit to a life of study and self-improvement for three years, the King and two of his friends have to host a princess and her two ladies.

The show runs from January 26th - February 17th.

Thursday 2/1, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm

January 26th, 27th, 28th

February 1st, 3rd ,4th, 9th ,10th, 16th, 17th

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

General admission $25 Students $15

Tickets available at LBShakespeare.org or at the Helen Borgers Theater . Tickets, information, and directions to The Helen Borgers Theatre, at 4250 Atlantic, Long Beach, CA, 90807, available at Click Here.