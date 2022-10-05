The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents TAIMANE

Ukulele virtuoso and songwriter Taimane brings her genre-stretching performance to Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre for a performance at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Tickets, starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students

Born and raised in Hawaii of Hapa Samoan descent, ukulele virtuoso and songwriter Taimane morphs genres that stretch her instrument far beyond the familiar melodies of the island

Taimane's 2022 tour will see her headline dates from California to Boston and the UK including her debut at the Glastonbury mega-festival in England. This year, she will also be releasing her first new album in four years, "Hawaiki," an autobiographical record whose protagonist discovers profound meaning upon connecting with her Polynesian ancestry amidst a wild adventure.

Taimane's fierce rock sound will be accompanied on stage by Ramiro Marziani on classical guitar, Stefie Dominguez on percussion, and Baethoven (Melissa Folzenlogen) on violin, cello, and harmony vocals. In addition, the performance will include contemporary and Polynesian dancer Sky Fung and Polynesian dancer Norm Munoz.

"It feels amazing to be hitting the road again and coming out of the last two years in a stronger place than before," shares Taimane. "My first show of this year at Kahilu Theatre in April was so special-great to be back in front of in-person audiences, showcasing my new music and enjoying the ride, including my debut at Glastonbury!"

