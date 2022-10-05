The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents TAIMANE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 05, 2022  
Ukulele virtuoso and songwriter Taimane brings her genre-stretching performance to Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre for a performance at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Tickets, starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

Taimane's 2022 tour will see her headline dates from California to Boston and the UK including her debut at the Glastonbury mega-festival in England. This year, she will also be releasing her first new album in four years, "Hawaiki," an autobiographical record whose protagonist discovers profound meaning upon connecting with her Polynesian ancestry amidst a wild adventure.

Taimane's fierce rock sound will be accompanied on stage by Ramiro Marziani on classical guitar, Stefie Dominguez on percussion, and Baethoven (Melissa Folzenlogen) on violin, cello, and harmony vocals. In addition, the performance will include contemporary and Polynesian dancer Sky Fung and Polynesian dancer Norm Munoz.

"It feels amazing to be hitting the road again and coming out of the last two years in a stronger place than before," shares Taimane. "My first show of this year at Kahilu Theatre in April was so special-great to be back in front of in-person audiences, showcasing my new music and enjoying the ride, including my debut at Glastonbury!"

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/





